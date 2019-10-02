HUNTINGTON — A would-be game-tying goal by Makenzie Grier was waived off by officials because time had expired and allowed Cabell Midland to leave Huntington’s Scotland Yard with a 3-2 high school girls soccer victory Tuesday.
Trailing late in the game and pressing to get the goal that would salvage a tie in a match the Highlanders once led, Grier got the opportunity Huntington was looking for.
“The goalie dropped the ball and I went to kick it in and she grabbed it out of the goal and she let go of it again and I kicked it in,” said Grier of the kick that was waived off. “We had a great game, usually we just get down in games like that but we kept our heads up and just kept playing.”
The tying goal by Grier would have been fitting as she Bella Hale, Ana Bradshow and Kira Hayes were honored prior to the game for Senior Night.
Huntington coach Tony Shackelford praised his team for its good play and told the Highlanders that it would get a shot at redemption when sectional play begins in three weeks.
Huntington (7-4-1 overall, 6-2-1 Mountain State Athletic Conference) played tough defensively on the Knights led by Grier who was assigned the task of marking Knights’ star and the state’s all-time leading scorer Emilie Charles.
Grier lost her footing while pursuing Charles to a loose ball allowing the Cabell Midland senior forward to get off a shot that gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at 32:52 of the first half.
That lead would stand until 27 seconds remained in the first half when Huntington’s Sophia Aya-ay was awarded a free kick that found the top left corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Aya-ay struck again at 48:01 with a goal that put the Highlanders ahead 2-1.
Charles answered at 63:01 with an unassisted goal that tied the game 2-2. Elizabeth Dick, on an assist by Charles, scored the decisive goal that put Cabell Midland (10-3-1, 7-2-0 MSAC) ahead for good with 4:45 to play. All the Knights had to do was run out the clock.
The Knights managed to keep Huntington away from the goal until the final minute when the Highlanders managed to get the ball into Midland’s keeper box. Grier attempted Huntington’s sixth shot on goal that hit Knights goalkeeper Ellaina Hess who went to the ground in an attempt to cover the ball.
Before she could wrap it up Grier nudged it over the goal line for what appeared to be a tie. The Huntington bench cleared in celebration until it realized the goal was was waived off by the officiating crew.
The explanation was that while Grier’s kick did cross the line it was after time had expired.
“That was crazy,” said a breathless Hess who’s third save of the game preserved the win. “It was in my hands and (Grier) kicked it but hey, it’s ok we still got it.
“It’s all about working together as a team. My team had my back down there at the goal. They were helping me out. They were keeping it out of the goal the best they can and I just love them so much for it.”
The win is the fifth in a row for Cabell Midland which returns home Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Point Pleasant. The loss for Huntington snapped a three-game winning streak of its own and it will travel to Charleston Thursday for a match with George Washington.
CABELL MIDLAND 1 2 — 3
HUNTINGTON 1 1 — 2
C — E. Charles (Dick), 32:52.
H — Aya-ay, 39:33.
H — Aya-ay (Burberry), 48:01.
C — E. Charles, 63:01.
C — Dick (E. Charles), 75:15.