above: Cabell Midland’s Will Hass (2) Isaiah Hagley (48), and Caden Bowen (10) run out onto the field as Cabell Midland takes on George Washington during a high school football game Oct. 15, 2021, in Ona.
Of the 18 high school teams that play football in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Kanawha counties, Cabell Midland owns the highest winning percentage at 76.7 since 2011.
The Knights have gone 99-30 in that span and have an opportunity to top the 110-win mark by the end of the 2022 season, thanks to a veteran squad that is deep in numbers and ability.
“We have a good team,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. “This senior class has lost three games in three years. They want to win. They’re tough and they care about each other. They expect perfection. They’ll go over it and over it in practice, then stay after and do it some more on their own.”
The Knights are known for huge, physical offensive lines that road-grade for powerful runners. That hasn’t changed, although Salmons said his team isn’t as big as it has been. Marshall commit Shawn Rouse (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) heads the unit at one tackle spot. Braylen Ryder, Ethan Black, Michael Lunsford, Isaiah Hagley, Logan Gillespie, Jared Nethercutt, Gage Ruley, Will Hash, Matthew Edwards and others also will see action up front.
“Competition is good,” Salmons said. “I listed a lot of guys, but they have to earn it.”
Senior Ryan Wolfe returns at quarterback. He has the luxury of plenty of backs to whom to hand the ball, including a trio of fullbacks that includes Huntington High transfer Curtis Jones, Cannon Lewis and Kylan Grace. Zaky Roberts and Alex Smith are the tailbacks. Ray Ray Williams, Landon Nida and Jayden Branch line up at wingback. Caden Bowen, Zac Ramsey and Levi Wiseman are the split ends.
“I feel good about our running backs, line and quarterback,” Salmons said. “Learning the option takes time, but we’re getting there.”
Salmons said he was pleased with his offense in a scrimmage against Kentucky power Johnson Central.
The defensive front features Hagley, Lunsford, Ramsey, Black, Ryder and Logan Hobbs.
Several major colleges have offered Lunsford.
“Lunsford’s really good,” Salmons said. “I’ve been coaching a long time and he’s just different.”
A strong linebacking corps is headed by Lewis, recipient of numerous college offers. He’s joined inside by Jones, Trace Adkins, Nick Giompolo, Aden McCormill and Brian Frye. Outside backers include Kylan Grace, Julion Grace, Williams and Ramsey.
Smith, Roberts, Branch and Bowen are the corners, with Wolfe, Nida and Cayden Pauley the safeties.
“Smith is really, really good,” Salmons said.
Olivia Charles returns at kicker. Tony Hornbuckle is the punter.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
