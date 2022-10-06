The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Defenses usually are pleased if they stop a foe on third down for that often means a punt.

Cabell Midland, though, is a different animal than most high school football teams. The Knights succeeded on four third-down conversions in their first two drives last week and turned them into touchdowns in a 47-0 victory over Oak Hill. They hope to experience similar success when they take on Spring Valley at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

