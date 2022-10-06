Cabell Midland offensive lineman Justin Sterling (57), left, battles with Parkersburg’s Jake Bauman (72) as the Cabell Midland High School football team takes on Parkersburg on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Ona.
ONA — Defenses usually are pleased if they stop a foe on third down for that often means a punt.
Cabell Midland, though, is a different animal than most high school football teams. The Knights succeeded on four third-down conversions in their first two drives last week and turned them into touchdowns in a 47-0 victory over Oak Hill. They hope to experience similar success when they take on Spring Valley at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle.
The Timberwolves (5-0) enter the game No. 1 in Class AAA in the state playoff ratings. Cabell Midland (4-1) No. 8.
"That's just part of what we kind of try to do," Knights coach Luke Salmons said of going for it on fourth down.
Oak Hill, though, is not Spring Valley. The Timberwolves feature a strong defense that has shut out Riverside and South Charleston, respectively, the last two weeks.
"We just have to get better and get ready," Salmons said. "It's a big game."
The Knights have progressed since a 28-21 upset loss at George Washington to open the season. They beat Capital 49-6, South Charleston 62-6 and Parkersburg 31-10 before dominating Oak Hill last week.
Cabell Midland led Oak Hill just 14-0 at halftime, but was afforded the luxury of a slow start by a defense that held the Red Devils to 48 total yards.
"I think so," Salmons said after being asked if he was pleased with his team's progress since week one. "The kids have high expectations and we'll get ready to play. We're getting better. You see that in a lot of ways. I'm proud of them."
Running back Curtis Jones, in his first season with the Knights since transferring from Huntington High, said he too is pleased with the Knights' improvement. Jones said, though, to be satisfied is folly because Spring Valley is the best team Cabell Midland will have played so far.
"We have to come back stronger," Jones said. "I look forward to it."
Jones was plenty strong last week, rushing for 155 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Quarterback Ryan Wolfe added 76 yards and four TDs on 18 attempts. Zaky Roberts carried nine times for 64 yards and Kylan Grace six for 55.
That four-headed rushing attack wears on defenses. The Knights' defense, led by linebacker Cannon Lewis, also is stout, as is a kicking game featuring senior kicker Olivia Charles.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
