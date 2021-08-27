ONA — Cabell Midland coaches and players thought they might have had the best high school football team in West Virginia last year.
The Knights, voted by coaches as the preseason favorite in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. would like to prove they do in 2021.
Cabell Midland, 5-0 in 2020, enters the season as one of the stronger contenders to win a Class AAA state title. Even though the Knights have won 18 of their last 19 games, the trek doesn’t figure to be easy as local traditional powers Huntington High and Spring Valley hold similar hopes, as does always-strong Martinsburg, defending champion South Charleston and others.
Cabell Midland must replace several standouts, especially in the backfield. Jakob Caudill, Isaiah Vaughn, Jaydyn Johnson and Baden Gillispie graduated. Cabell Midland, though, never lacks for running backs. Senior Jackson Fetty (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) is a bullish runner with speed and experience. He has rushed for 446 yards and 13 touchdowns on 60 carries the last two seasons. He also has played quarterback.
Ray Ray Williams, Julion Grace, son of former Marshall linebacker John Grace, and Mason Moran, brother of former Huntington St. Joe and current Gonzaga University soccer star McKenzie Moran, are young players with game-breaking speed. Cannon Lewis is an aptly named fullback.
“We have the pieces,” Salmons said. “It’s just a matter of fitting them in in the right places. We can rotate them, keep them fresh and teach them the positions.”
Who will hand off is a question. Junior Ryan Wolfe and senior Chandler Schmidt worked at quarterback throughout the preseason. Schmidt, who stars as a defensive back, also is a capable wide receiver and one of the better basketball players in the state.
Cabell Midland likes to run the option. The Knights worked extensively on it in the preseason. Some practices featured them running just a few plays to try to perfect the offense.
“It takes time and you have to be patient,” Salmons said.
The Knights run the ball more than 90 percent of their plays, but have shown they’re capable of throwing. Wolfe hit Schmidt with a touchdown pass in a scrimmage with Ohio Division V power Ironton.
“Wolfe has really changed and grown,” Salmons said. “He wants to be good. We tell him he doesn’t have to throw a perfect ball every time. Just throw a catchable ball.”
Salmons said he likes his team’s offense.
“We have a chance to do some good things,” he said.
Cabell Midland also is known for big, strong offensive linemen. While the Knights aren’t as big up front as in some seasons, they feature a great deal of talent. Leading the way in 6-foot, 275-pound Nemo Roberts, a senior three-year starter.
“He’s played great on both sides of the ball,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said of Roberts, who also stands out at defensive tackle. “He’s played great and is a good leader. He has gotten better every year.”
As for the rest of the offensive line, Salmons said they’re bigger, more athletics and stronger than at this time last season.
Schmidt is joined in a secondary that also features a talented player in Moran, brother of former Huntington St. Joe soccer star McKenzie Moran, who plays for Gonzaga University.
Special teams figures to be a strength as staring kicker Olivia Charles returns for her junior year. Viewed by many as the premier girls soccer player in the state, Charles said she has worked hard to prove herself on the football field.
Salmons said his team displays a toughness he loves.
“They like to play,” Salmons said. “They like to practice. They work hard and they’re tough. They like each other. They’re really hungry. Last year was hard for everybody and I think they’re that much hungrier because of it.”
Cabell Midland’s schedule, as usual, is rugged. The Knights visit key rivals Spring Valley and Huntington High, as well as traditional power Capital, Oak Hill (West Virginia), Parkersburg South and St. Albans. Hurricane and George Washington come to the Castle, along with Riverside and Parkersburg.
The Knights geared up for that slate with scrimmages with Ironton and South Charleston.
“We play good teams,” Salmons said “Playing good teams prepares you. It makes you better.”