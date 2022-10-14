Cabell Midland's Zechariah Roberts (5) rushes up the field on a carry as the Knights take on Hurricane during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Trace Adkins and Naudia Cremeans are crowned homecoming king and queen during halftime of Cabell Midland's football game against Hurricane on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Cabell Midland homecoming queen Naudia Cremeans was lovely, but Hurricane's football team was dazzling.
The Redskins (6-1) rushed for 271 yards and passed for 201 in a 35-14 victory over Cabell Midland (5-2) Friday night at the Castle. Jeremiah Riffle ran 30 times for 243 yards and Lucas Rippetoe caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Hurricane.
"I played my heart out," Rippetoe said, slumped in a chair in the locker room battling a sinus infection that left him drained. "After three years (of losing to Cabell Midland), we knew it had to change. They're the toughest team in the state to play against."
Hurricane's fast-paced offense was efficient, gaining 331 yards, 238 on the ground, in just the first half in taking a 20-7 lead. The defense did its part, holding the Knights, the No. 3 team in Class AAA, to 287 total yards, all rushing.
The Knights threatened early in the second half. Kylan Grace capped a 10-play, 92-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on Cabell Midland's first possession of the third quarter. Hurricane's defense stiffened after that.
"Just keep the same game plan," Rippetoe said of what the Redskins, ranked fifth in Class AAA, talked about at halftime. "Keep playing hard. We played our hearts out."
Rippetoe caught a 5-yard touchdown pass with 10:59 to play to counter Grace's TD. Noah Vellaithambi hit Rippetoe with a 71-yard scoring strike with 1:07 left to set the score.
"I thought our kids played great," Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. "The first quarter was a little sloppy, but our kids did a great job rebounding in the second quarter and playing on out."
After falling behind 7-0 on a 35-yard touchdown run by Zechariah Roberts and an Olivia Charles extra point at 9:27 of the first quarter, the Redskins seized control. Mondrell Dean scored from the 3-yard line five plays into the second quarter and Caleb Johnson booted the extra point to tie it. Riffle added an 8-yard TD run up the middle, set up by his own 37-yard scamper, to give Hurricane a 14-7 lead. Riffle also set up the next touchdown with a 73-yard run that led to a 6-yard scoring pass from Vellaithambi to Tyshawn Dues.
Ryan Wolfe carried 14 times for 94 yards for Cabell Midland. Curtis Jones added 81 yards on 18 attempts and Grace 70 on 10 carries.
Both teams return to action Friday. Cabell Midland entertains Huntington High (6-1) at 7 p.m. Hurricane goes to Riverside (2-6) at 7:30 p.m.
HURRICANE 0 20 0 15 --35
CABELL MIDLAND 7 0 7 0 -- 14
CM -- Roberts 35 run (Charles kick)
H -- Dean 3 run (Johnson kick)
H -- Riffle 8 run (Johnson kick)
H -- Dues 6 pass from Vellaithambi (kick blocked)
CM -- K. Grace 3 run (Charles kick)
H -- Rippetoe 5 pass from Vellaithambi (Murrell pass from Vellaithambi)
H -- Rippetoe 71 pass from Vellaithambi (Johnson kick)
Team statistics
H CM
First downs 15 11
Rushes-yards 46-271 48-287
Passes 10-22-1 0-2-0
Passing yards 201 0
Total yards 472 287
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-40 5-43
Punts 0-0 4-37.25
Individual statistics
Rushing
Hurricane: Riffle 30-243, Velllaithambi 4-(minus-12), Dean 6-29, Rivera 4-1, Dues 2-10; Cabell Midland: Jones 18-81, Roberts 5-41, Wolfe 14-94, Branch 1-1, K. Grace 10-70.
