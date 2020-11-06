BECKLEY — The good news for Cabell Midland was that the boys soccer team got an assist from the West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday after the court blocked an injunction to keep the Class AAA portion of the tournament from happening.
The bad news was that, while the Supreme Court got a key save, so too did University’s goalkeeper Timmy Bailey.
Bailey made sure the Knights would not get the equalizer after the Hawks went up with 20 minutes left as University advanced to the Class AAA Championship with a 2-1 win over Cabell Midland.
With the win, University now advances to take on two-time defending champion George Washington at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley.
“This is a new one for me. This is our third time down here and we finally got (a win),” University head coach Michael Smith said. “It feels good and the guys responded well. We went down, but got an immediate response.”
Fittingly, the Hawks used a player named Nett to net the game-winner.
University senior forward Riley Nett finally hit a winner to give his team a 2-1 lead with just over 20 minutes to play.
“I am surprised when Riley doesn’t pull off one of those in a game,” Smith said “The control was beautiful. All he needed was a little opening. It was an accurate shot and that was all she wrote.”
That goal was the lone tally of the second half after a scoring surge broke a scoreless tie at the end of the first half.
With four minutes left in the first half, Cabell Midland’s Vitaliy Shakirov went down inside the box, resulting in a penalty shot that was converted by Knights junior Ryan Holmes.
The lead was short-lived, however, as the Hawks knotted things up off a set piece just before the break.
University scored the equalizer in the 38th minute when Isaac Lewis scored a header off of Evan Acciavetti’s corner kick.
Instead of being down at the half, the Hawks stood even and had the momentum.
“It was huge, You could see our body language, it kinda shocked us a little bit,”Smith said of the penalty kick. “I don’t think a lot of our guys agreed with the call and that was the first thing. Then we give up a goal. It was deflating, but this is the most mentally tough team that I have had since I have been with the program.”
Despite the loss, Cabell Midland head coach Brian McNeel looked at the positives from his team’s season and the match while congratulating the Hawks on their win.
“This is the first time we have made it back-to-back to states in Cabell Midland history,” head coach Brian McNeel said. “(University) worked very hard on the back to close us down and they have an excellent goalkeeper. They can cover some space really quickly.”
George Washington defeated Jefferson, 1-0, in the opener to continue their quest for a third-straight Class AAA title.
Friday’s matches in Class AAA didn’t look like they would go on as scheduled Friday after a Thursday decision by Berkeley Circuit Judge Steven Redding granting
a temporary restraining order to stop the AAA tournament, finding the state discriminated against high school soccer players in Berkeley County by not
allowing them to participate in the postseason tournament.
Redding ruled Berkeley County did not have an equal opportunity to test its way out of the orange category on the state’s color-coded school reopening map.
Boards of Education in Cabell, Kanawha, Monongalia and Wood counties filed challenges to the Berkeley decision Thursday afternoon, asking the Court to intervene and make an expedited ruling.
The Court delivered Friday morning, vacating the lower court’s decision and clearing the way for competition to begin as scheduled in the AAA tournament.
Sports writer Rusty Udy and Charleston Gazette-Mail courts reporter Joe Severino contributed to this report.