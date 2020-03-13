CHARLESTON — A late fourth quarter scoring drought for Cabell Midland opened the door for University to take a 56-43 victory in the girls Class AAA state quarterfinal basketball matchup at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday.
The No. 5 seed Hawks (19-7) outscored the No. 4 Knights 14-0 in the final 4:04 of the contest to advance to the semifinals of the now-suspended tournament.
Senior Ashten Boggs sparked University’s offense scoring eight points in the first half and finishing with a game-high 24 points and 15 rebounds despite efforts by Cabell Midland to contain her.
“The first half (Cabell Midland was) on me completely all the time,” Boggs said. “They knew where I was the entire time. After halftime we all got together and said ‘This is the last half of the day. We have to go out and play 100 percent.’”
It was Cabell Midland though that seemed to answer the bell to start the third period. After the Knights took a 12-7 lead to end the first period behind freshman Jayda Allie’s eight first quarter points, Cabell Midland managed just three more points through the first two minutes of the second period.
University battled back to take a 16-15 lead with 1:40 left in the first half and the two squads traded baskets down the stretch. Two free throws by Bailey Watts put Cabell Midland up at halftime 19-18.
A 9-2 run by the Knights through the 5:40 mark of the third frame to gave the team its largest lead at 28-21. By the end of the third period, University had cut the lead to 36-33.
Eden Gibson tied the game 36-36 for the Hawks with a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. Rylee Allie’s layup and the following foul shot recaptured the lead at 39-38 at 6:41 to play for Cabell Midland.
That, however, proved to be the Knights’ final field goal of the game.
“I think University picked up their defensive effort a little bit,” Knights head coach Matt Adkins said. “For a few minutes we went brain dead. We let some turnovers get to us. We tried to come back but we couldn’t get some of our shots to fall.”
For Cabell Midland, a team without a senior, the loss didn’t hit the team that hard. The Knights were led by freshman Jazmyn Wheeler, who scored 11 points, while Jayda Allie finished with 10 and sophomore K.K. Potter finished with 10 points to go with 10 rebounds.
“We’re definitely going to be back next year,” said Rylee Allie.
UNIVERSITY 7 11 15 23 — 56: Dean 6, Boggs 24, Coen 10, Napolillo 11, Sharkey 2, Gibson 3.
CABELL MIDLAND 12 7 17 7 — 43: Wheeler 11, R. Allie 3, J. Allie 10, Lewis 1, Potter 10, Watts 2.