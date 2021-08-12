HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland has rolled over opponents in all of its tournaments so far this season and hopes to continue its dominance in its own event on Friday.
The Knights likely are the team favorites in the Duke Ridgley Invitational high school golf tournament, which tees off at 9 a.m. at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. Cabell Midland won the Capital City Classic and Parkersburg Invitational. The Knights were leading the Ogelbay Invitational when lightning halted the tournament after 14 holes.
Cabell Midland’s coaches and players, though, are taking nothing for granted as they compete against a strong field that includes Chesapeake, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Huntington High, Hurricane, Spring Valley and Wayne. Hurricane and Gallia Academy also feature B teams, while the Knights will field B, C, D and E squads.
Because school started in Kanawha and Wood counties, traditional title contenders George Washington and Parkersburg won’t play in this year’s event.
The tournament also features some of the premier players in the Tri-State. Favorites for medalist honors include Cameron Jarvis, Taylor Sargent and Jack Michael from Cabell Midland, Landon Roberts from Fairland, Lamith Hamid of Gallia Academy and Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane.
“I’m excited to be bringing the best golfers in the Tri-State together again and showcasing their talents,” Knights coach Matt Stead said. “Since I’ve been running the Duke, every year we’ve had at least one participant go on to play college golf.”
The list of alumni is impressive. Former Ridgley participants to go on to play in college since 2015 include, Zach Chapman (West Virginia Wesleyan), Joseph Dransfeld (Elon), Skylar Sayre (Shawnee State) and Noah Mullens (Marshall) of Cabell Midland; Hanna Shrout (Marshall) and Clayton Thomas (Marshall) of Fairland; Issac Prince (Marshall) of Parkersburg; Joseph Kalaskey (Marshall) and Torin Kalaskey (Marshall) of George Washington; Tanner Dorsey (Bluefield State) of Huntington High and Emilee Carey (Shawnee State) of South Point.
“I know the tradition will continue next year with Cameron Jarvis and maybe others,” Stead said.
The Ridgely tournament has featured some of the better female golfers in the region in recent years, with Shrout, Sargent, Hawkins, Torin Kalaskey, Olivia Hart of Hurricane and others displaying their talent.
“We have two of the better female golfers in West Virginia participating with Taylor Sargent and Savannah Hawkins,” Stead said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.