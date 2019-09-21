ONA — Cabell Midland earned a 20-16 victory over Hurricane Friday night in high school football at the Castle.
The emphasis was on "earned."
The Knights (4-0 and No. 1 in Class AAA in the Secondary School Activities Commission ratings) drove 98 yards in 12 plays for the winning touchdown with 2:44 left in the game. Jakob Caudill scored on a 2-yard plunge through the right side to cap a 29-carry, 173-yard, two-touchdown performance.
"Caudill was a beast," Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said.
The Knights needed everyone it had. Missing injured starting tailback Isaiah Vaughn and co-starting quarterback Chandler Schmidt to ankle injuries, Cabell Midland lost quarterback J.J. Roberts to another ankle injury in the first quarter.
Sophomore Jackson Fetty, the No. 4 quarterback, replaced Roberts, a Wake Forest commit, and performed admirably.
"One day he worked at quarterback with our offense in practice this week," Salmons said of Fetty, whose primary position is running back. "One day."
Schmidt said he was impressed with his replacement.
"The fourth-string quarterback," Schmidt said, incredulously. "We had second-stringers, third-stringers and fourth-stringers in there. They stepped up. It's a good win."
The injury-riddled Knights started six new players on special teams.
"We won it with special teams, too," Salmons said.
The kicking game was huge. Palmer Riggio returned a blocked punt 40 yards for a touchdown with 11:45 remaining to tie the game 13-13. Cabell Midland also blocked an extra point attempt and limited Redskins' kick and punt returners throughout.
Hurricane (1-3) responded after the blocked punt with an 11-play, 59-yard drive to the Knights' 5. Cole Bumgarner kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Redskins a 16-13 lead with 8:04 to play.
Bumgarner kicked off and Cabell Midland's returner bobbled the ball out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
The Knights responded with the winning drive that featured two big plays — a 39-yard run by Caudill to the Cabell Midland 39 and a 26-yard sprint around left end by Jaden Wroten to the Redskins' 12.
"Wroten hadn't played running back since midget league," Salmons said. "We had three starters out in the backfield. That's the program. That's what good teams do. We found a way to win and played with a lot of heart."
Hurricane scored on its first possession after Tyrone Washington recovered a Cabell Midland fumble at the Knights' 47. Following three runs for six yards by Christian Hill, Austin Womack threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hager. A 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver, Hager out-dueled a Cabell Midland defensive back at the 10, turned and sprinted into the end zone. Bumgarner's extra point made it 7-0.
The Knights tied it 7-7 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter when Caudill scored from the 2 and Cameron Grobe added the extra point to cap an eight-play, 63-yard drive.
Womack and Hager connected again for 34 yards during a third quarter drive that ended with Hill scoring from the 2 to put Hurricane ahead 13-7.
Womack completed 15 of 34 passes for 198 yards. Ryan Moses caught six for 102 yards.
HURRICANE 7 0 6 3 — 16
CABELL MIDLAND 7 0 6 7 — 20
H — Hager 46 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick)
CM — Caudill 2 run (Grobe kick)
H — Hill 2 run (kick blocked)
CM — Reggio 40 punt return (kick blocked)
H — Bumgarner FG 22
CM — Caudill 2 run (Grobe kick)
Team statistics
H CM
First downs 16 15
Rushes-yards 28-30 53-289
Passes 13-34-0 0-0-0
Passing yards 198 0
Total yards 228 289
Fumbles-lost 1-1 5-3
Penalties-yards 2-10 6-60
Punts 4-46.2 3-37.3
Individual statistics
Rushing: Hurricane — Hill 21-54, Womack 6-(minus-16), Hager 1-(minus-8); Cabell Midland — Caudill 29-173, Hass 16-44, Roberts 3-30, Fetty 2-3, Wroten 3-39.
Passing: Hurricane — Womack 15-34-0, 198 yards; Cabell Midland — none.
Receiving: Hurricane — Moses 6-102, Barham 1-0, Cunning