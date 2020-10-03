HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland head football coach Luke Salmons said his team would play any team anywhere for the 2020 season as he tries to get games for his team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, the Knights announced a pair of opponents for the next two weeks that will feature a pair of marquee opponents while adding the rivalry flavor to the 2020 slate as well.
This week, Cabell Midland will travel to Hurricane for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Friday night while the Knights will also host Spring Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.
“It’s good for the kids,” Salmons said. “Our kids are excited just to play and they are two good football teams on the schedule. Anytime you’ve got good football, that’s what you want for our area, so our kids are excited about it.”
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George confirmed the meeting between the Timberwolves and Knights while Cabell Midland put the Hurricane announcement on social media.
Following Friday night’s win over Parkersburg, Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor mentioned the game as a possibility after it was learned that this week’s opponent — Lincoln County — would not be able to play as scheduled.
For Salmons, scheduling has been an adventure with the team’s season opening at Parkersburg South in a game that came about just hours before kickoff.
The Knights have just played one game that went as originally scheduled — that being the second game against Huntington.
Cabell Midland moved to 3-0 on Friday night when the Knights defeated Poca, 62-20, in a makeshift game that put the Class AAA and Class AA powers against each other at the beginning of last week.
“It’s a week-to-week thing,” Salmons said. “The numbers can affect you and quarantine can affect you. It’s ever-changing, but Saturday is usually the day that you can confirm everything.”
The three teams involved — Cabell Midland, Hurricane and Spring Valley — have all been victim of dates going by the wayside due to COVID-19.
Hurricane’s contest against Parkersburg on Friday night was its first since the season-opening win against Huntington.
One constant that all three teams feature is success, which makes finding replacement opponents that much more difficult.
All three teams involved are currently undefeated and represent the top-rated teams in Class AAA.
Last week, Spring Valley was rated No. 1 with the Knights just behind. Hurricane was No. 3.
“If you’ve had success, you’re going to be a lot of people’s last resort,” Salmons said. “That makes it an even bigger challenge.”
Cabell Midland and Hurricane is a matchup that was hopeful to get going at some point this season with the close proximity of the teams and the Spring Valley-Cabell Midland matchup is one that almost came together earlier this year before the Timberwolves were able to ink a two-year deal with Martinsburg.
Spring Valley then went to Martinsburg and ended the Bulldogs’ 57-game winning streak with a 22-20 win, which means all eyes are on the Timberwolves in future weeks to see who stacks up to the challenge in Class AAA.
Salmons said that scheduling the two local rivals certainly adds flavor as teams move forward with the season.
“It seems like we have a lot of rivalries,” Salmons said. “Obviously, with Huntington and Spring Valley and Hurricane, and we’ve even had wars with Capital, too. These are two big rivalries close in proximity, though. You hope these games can go on with fans there.”