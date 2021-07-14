ONA -- Cabell Midland football's three-week summer practice period is a split camp in more ways than one.
The Knights divide practice into two sessions -- weight room/conditioning and on-field workouts. They also separate older players from younger players in their drills Monday through Thursday. Coach Luke Salmons pointed out a third bisection.
"No. 1, we want to keep the kids in great shape conditioning and planning," Salmons said. "No. 2, we want to get ready for the season with practice. We want to keep them fresh and practice hard. There is a balance there."
The Knights feature their usual large squad nearing 100 players. Cabell Midland lost several stars to graduation. Safety/quarterback Jaydyn Johnson is at Marshall University. Running backs Jakob Caudill and Isaiah Vaughn, linebacker Palmer Riggio and several others will be challenging to replace, but Salmons said that's just high school football.
"We lost some good kids, but the good thing about it is the kids stepping in have grown and gotten better," Salmons said. "It's fun to watch them come in and compete."
The Knights went 7-0 last season and might have won a state championship had COVID-19 not ended their season after one round of the playoffs. With many standouts returning, Cabell Midland figures to be a strong contender for the Class AAA title again.
"We'll be good," Salmons said. "I don't mean that in an arrogant way. The kids have worked their butts off. They want to be good and they're hungry."
The Knight open their season Aug. 27 at Spring Valley.