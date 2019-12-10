HUNTINGTON — Coming off a state runner-up finish in football, Cabell Midland turns its attention to a return to the state tournament in boys basketball.
The Knights are ranked fourth in Class AAA, picking up 55 points. Defending state champion University was awarded all 10 first-place votes and 100 points. Martinsburg, which lost to University in the championship game last season, was second, with 70 points. George Washington, which Cabell Midland defeated in the first round of the state tournament last season, is third, with 65 points.
“Football was a good ride, now on to basketball,” said Cabell Midland sophomore guard Chandler Schmidt, an all-state selection as a freshman.
Morgantown is fifth, with 50 points, followed in the top 10 by Hedgesville (42), Capital (41), Hurricane (32), Wheeling Park (31) and Woodrow Wilson (21).
Spring Valley, with 16 points, and Huntington High, with 15, were 11th and 12th, respectively. Parkersburg South (9), Musselman (7), St. Albans (3) and Greenbrier East (1) also received at least one vote.
Cabell Midland is scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Russell. Spring Valley’s opener is at 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Morgantown in the Country Roads Tip-Off at University. Huntington High debuts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Wayne. Hurricane is at home vs. Winfield at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Class AA, defending state champion Chapmanville is No. 1. The Tigers, led by Marshall University signee Obinna Anochili-Killen, received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points.
Bluefield is second with 66 points. Logan, Poca and Shady Spring tied for third with 65 points. Fairmont Senior is sixth with 64 points, followed in the top 10 by Robert C. Byrd (49), Wyoming East (24), Bridgeport (19) and Oak Hill (7).
Others receiving votes included, North Marion (6), Nitro (4), Oak Glen (3), Frankfort (3), Weir (2), Grafton (2), Lewis County (2), Lincoln County (2), Mingo Central (1) and Westside (1).
In Class A, Tolsia is No. 9. Wheeling Central garnered 8 first-place votes and 97 points to take the No. 1 spot. Greater Beckley Christian picked up one first-place vote and 74 points to rank second. Parkersburg Catholic earned one first-place nod and 70 points to place third. Clarksburg Notre Dame (66) is fourth and Charleston Catholic (55) fifth. Williamstown (44) is sixth, followed by Trinity (43), St. Marys (41), Tolsia (22) and Cameron (19).
Others receiving votes are Greenbrier West (8), Webster County (8), Tug Valley (2) and Summers County (1).