ONA — Senior night took a more somber tone than usual Friday at Cabell Midland High School, where the Knights honored the senior class that would have included Caige Rider.

A senior linebacker, Rider died Thursday after an accident on Interstate 64 near Milton, and the school paid respects to him with a helmet decal plus a display that included his picture behind the Knights’ bench.

