Spring Valley’s Luke Larsen, right, looks to make a pass as he is guarded by Cabell Midland’s Isaac Petitt (4) during a high school boys basketball game on Thursday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Spring Valley's Keyan Grayson (0) attempts a shot against Cabell Midland's Jack Eastone (2) and Isaac Petitt (4) during a high school boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said for his wife’s birthday that former assistant J.J. Martin would give the Timberwolves a victory over Cabell Midland.
Martin and the Knights weren’t in a giving mood, however, as his boys basketball team defeated its former coach on Thursday, 56-51, at The Castle.
The gift was perfect for Cabell Midland, which snapped a three-game losing streak in a game that Martin said his team needed.
“We knew playing (George Washington) and Huntington High, that would be really tough,” Martin said. “Then losing to Hurricane, that put us at a place where we had to start stringing some wins together.”
Dominic Schmidt scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cabell Midland (7-6). The senior guard totaled five points in the opening quarter as the Knights took a 16-13 lead.
Spring Valley (10-5) battled back in the second quarter behind a defensive effort that forced Cabell Midland into four turnovers during the frame and seven during the first half.
Keyan Grayson led the Timberwolves, with all 10 of his points coming in the first two quarters as Spring Valley took a 24-23 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Tate Adkins found his shooting touch, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the period, although the Knights took a 42-39 lead into the final quarter.
Clay Robertson got two field goals in the final eight minutes and connected on his first four foul shots to keep the Timberwolves even.
Luke Larsen was the only other Spring Valley player to score during the period. After seven lead changes in the third quarter, Cabell Midland used a balanced offensive attack to build a small lead and stay ahead.
Larsen’s layup with 53 seconds left drew a foul from Cabell Midland, but he missed the free throw leaving the Knights with a 52-51 lead.
Schmidt made the front end of two free throws on the other end, then got a layup with 15 seconds left on the Knights’ next possession to clinch the game.
Chaffin said he could find little fault in how his team played.
“It was a very well-played game,” Chaffin said. “I figured the team that had the lead in the last minute would probably be the team. Today was my wife’s birthday and I thought J.J. would let us win that game, but he didn’t do it.”
Spring Valley travels to Tug Valley on Saturday for its next contest, while Cabell Midland will rest up for Tuesday’s rematch of the team’s Dec. 30 104-102 five-overtime loss at South Point. Tuesday’s game will be in Ona.
