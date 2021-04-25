The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA -- Hanley Riner, Kylie Fisher and Blaire Vaughn won singles matches to lead Cabell Midland to a 6-1 victory over Parkersburg Saturday in high school tennis.

Riner beat Lakyn Campbell 8-2. Fisher topped Pallavi Sundaram 9-7. Vaughn defeated Lauren Sanders, 8-1. Riner and Fisher combined to beat Campbell and Isabel Bhati 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. Vaughn and Brooke Vaughn teamed to defeat Sundaram and Sanders 8-4 at No. 2. Alaine Rutherford and Julianne Lafon dispatched Sofie Olson and Ashley Welshan at No. 3.

Baseball

GREENUP COUNTY 10, WHEELERSBURG 8: Brock Kitchen smacked two hits, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in leading the Musketeers to a victory over the host Pirates.

Logan Bays and Carson Wireman also had two hits for Greenup County (6-7).

RACELAND 6, FLEMING COUNTY 1: Colt Holman drove in two runs as the Rams (10-4) rallied past the visiting Panthers (7-6). Chase Thornberry had two hits for Raceland. Kirk Pence was the winning pitcher.

Softball

BOYD COUNTY 15, FAIRVIEW 0: The Lions (10-4) scored nine runs in the first inning and Sara Bays pitched a no-hitter of a rout of the Eagles.

Jacie Goad and Haylee Thornsberry each went 3 for 3. Alex Blanton hit a home run.

