HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland captured just its second win in its past eight games with a 67-62 win Wednesday at Spring Valley.
Jazmyn Wheeler scored 21 points to lead Cabell Midland (15-6) in the win. Rylie Allie scored 19 while Bailey Watts got the start in place of Autumn Lewis, who did not play, and scored 13 points in her place.
Spring Valley (11-10) used a half-court trap defense to force the Lady Knights into 20 turnovers in the contest but couldn’t hold on to the late lead it captured in the final period.
The Timberwolves took a 62-61 lead when Hallie Bailey hit the front end of a 1-and-1 situation but couldn’t connect on the second one. Wheeler sank a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining to give the Lady Knights the lead again at 64-62.
Brea Saunders scored 10 points for Spring Valley, but it was the layup that rimmed out with 16 seconds left that allowed the Lady Knights to sew up the victory.
“I don’t know how many layups we missed tonight,” Spring Valley head coach Bo Miller said after the game. “We just let it get away at the end.”
The Timberwolves lost their third straight game while Cabell Midland got a game back in the win column after injury and illness took its toll on the Lady Knights. After its first loss of the year on Jan. 24 against Woodrow Wilson, head coach Matt Adkins said it felt good to get a much-needed win.
“Our girls played really well,” Adkins said. “They kept grinding it out.”
The Lady Knights already had the top seed in Class AAA Region IV Section 2 sewed up and it knew coming into Wednesday’s game it would face host Hurricane in the first game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Spring Valley will play against Huntington.
“This was a super-big win,” said Midland forward K.K. Potter who scored on an offensive rebound she put back to tie the game 59-59 with 2:49 to play.
“We really wanted to be number one in the section.”
CABELL MIDLAND 19 17 12 19 — 67: Wheeler 21, Potter 8, R. Allie 19, J. Allie 6, Watts 13.
SPRING VALLEY 15 14 24 9 — 62: Saunders 10, V. Asbury 3, Riggs 3, Bailey 9, Meredith 13, Edwards 11, C. Asbury 13.