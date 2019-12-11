ONA — Playing the first of just six home games this season, Cabell Midland treated fans to a 70-67 overtime win over Boyd County in high school girls basketball Tuesday night.

Bailey Watts sank two foul shots with 9.5 seconds to play in overtime to seal the win. A turnover on what proved to be the Lions’ final possession prevented Boyd County (2-1) from getting a potential game-tying shot.

Sisters Rylee and Jayda Allie teamed up for 29 points to pace a Cabell Midland offense that didn’t find its rhythm until late in the third quarter.

Boyd led at halftime 28-23, and a basket by Audrey Biggs and a pair of free throws by Bailey Rucker gave the Lions a nine-point lead at 7:08 of the third quarter.

K.K Potter’s 3-pointer at the 6-minute mark of that period finally jump-started the offense for the Lady Knights (3-0).

Potter, the Allie sisters and Autumn Lewis led Cabell Midland’s rally that culminated in a 45-43 lead by the end of the third. Jayda Allie’s 3-pointer opened scoring in the fourth, and with 4:11 to play in regulation Cabell Midland had built a 10-point lead.

Boyd County used a full-court trap defense to force Cabell Midland’s young guards into turnovers, allowing the Lions to battle back. With 1:41 left in regulation, Harley Paynter tied the game at 58 on a fast-break layup.

Boyd County briefly took the lead and Rylee Allie, a sophomore, tied the game with two foul shots with 32.6 seconds remaining.

Cabell Midland took a three-point lead with 2:04 in overtime that gave it command of the game. Boyd County played catchup the rest of the way.

BOYD COUNTY 16 12 17 18 4 — 67: Curnutte 2, Caldwell 4, Rucker 11, Opell 4, Paynter 21, Woods 2, Biggs 8, Borders 15.

CABELL MIDLAND 13 10 20 20 7 — 70: Wheeler 8, Lewis 12, Potter 11, R. Allie 10, J. Allie 15, Rivest 2, Wallis 8, Watts 4.

