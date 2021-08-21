Cabell Midland High School’s girls soccer season started with a pair of road victories on the other side of West Virginia.
The Knights defeated Washington 1-0 on Friday as Olivia Charles scored of an assist by Emma Shields.
On Saturday, Cabell Midland routed Martinsburg 10-0 as Hanley Riner and Charles each scored four goals. Cailkyn Lowe and Emma Shields scored the other two goals. Charles had three assists and Lowe two. Josie Plumby, Rebekah Hunt and Calia Hagley also had assists.
Ellaina Hess earned shutouts in goal in both games.
CABELL MIDLAND 1 0 — 1
WASHINGTON 0 0 — 0
CM — Charles (Shields assist), 8:00
CABELL MIDLAND 8 2 — 10
Martinsburg 0 0 — 0
CM — Charles (Lowe assist)
CM — Riner (Charles assist)
CM — Riner (Charles assist)
CM — Charles (Plumby)
CM — Charles unassisted
CM — Riner (Charles assist)
CM — Riner (Hagley assist)
CM — Charles (Hunt assist)
CM — Lowe penalty kick
CM — Shields (Lowe assist)
FAIRLAND 1, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Maddie Miller scored at the 30:16 mark to give the Dragons (1-0) a victory over the Flyers at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Jessica King made 15 saves to earn the shutout.
HURRICANE 3, GREENBRIER EAST 0: The Redskins (1-0) scored all their goals in the second half to knock off the visiting Spartans.
Lauren Dye scored twice and Madison Francis once. Lilly Lucas and Jayden Kinder issued assists. Kayleigh Triplett and Maddie Willis combined for the shutout in goal.
Boys soccer
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2, NITRO 2: The Irish rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the Wildcats at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Charleston.
Zander Pinson scored in the 55th minute and Victor Uba in the 70th minute for Huntington St. Joe. Austin Weber made nine saves for the Irish.
WHEELING PARK 2, HURRICANE 1: Tresz McLeod scored two goals to lift the Patriots to a triumph over the host Redskins.
Hayden Barbour had an assist. Dannen Foraker made three saves.
Brandon Redden scored off a pass from Joe Acevedo for Hurricane.
Football
SYMMES VALLEY 42, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Vikings rushed for 243 of their 338 yards in a victory over the Rebels in the high school football opener for both teams Friday in Mercerville, Ohio.
Grayson Walsh carried three times for 96 yards and one touchdown. Ethan Patterson ran for 50 yards and two TDs. Levi Niece rushed for 37 yards and two scores on four attempts. Walsh also completed 5 of 6 passes for 72 yards.
Niece’s 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter provided Symmes Valley all the points it needed. Gavin Yates kicked the extra point. Patterson added a 14-yard scoring jaunt to make it 14-0 by the end of the first period.
Walsh scored on a 74-yard run and Patterson on a 31-yard sprint before Brayden Webb returned a fumble 14 yards for a score to make it 35-0 at halftime.
Niece finished the scoring with a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter.
SOUTH GALLIA 0 0 0 0 — 0
SYMMES VALLEY 14 21 7 0 — 42
SV — Niece 19 run (Yates kick)
SV — Patterson 5 run (Yates kick)
SV — Walsh 74 run (Yates kick)
SV — Patterson 31 run (Yates kick)
SV — Webb 14 fumble return (Yates kick)
SV — Niece 9 run (Yates kick)
GALLIA ACADEMY 22, MEIGS 19: The Blue Devils (1-0) stymied the Marauders (0-1) on two fourth-down plays late in the game to hold on for a victory in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Meigs drove to the Gallia Academy 5-yard line before its drive stalled. In the final minutes, the Marauders were stopped on fourth down at the Blue Devils’ 42.
After Meigs took a 7-0 lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Coulter Cleland to Griffin Cleland and Matt Barr kicked the extra point, Gallia Academy rallied. Hudson Shamblin scored on a 5-yard run and Brody Fellure threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Skidmore. The Blue Devils never trailed after that.
Fellure threw a 30-yard TD pass to Kenyon Franklin with 2:11 left in the first quarter. Briar Williams ran for the conversion to make it 16-7.
Cleland hit Dillon Howard with a 30-yard scoring strike on the final play of the first half to pull the Marauders within 16-13.
Fellure and Williams connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-13. Meigs set the score with Conlee Burnem’s 28-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
Fellire completed 10 of 14 passes for 104 yards. Cleland was 14 of 31 for 169 yards.
EASTERN-MEIGS 39, GREEN 8: Bryce Newland ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (1-0) defeated the Bobcats (0-1) in Reedsville, Ohio.
Jayden Evans ran for 114 yards and two scores for Eastern-Meigs, which led 39-0 before Nathaniel Brannigan scored on a 20-yard run for Green in the fourth quarter. Kaleb LaFollette ran for the conversion.
BATH COUNTY 27, FAIRVIEW 0: Quentin Lewis ran 16 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat the Eagles (0-1) in Westwood, Kentucky,
Jacob Easton’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Tripp at 7:47 of the second quarter gave Bath County (1-0) all the points it needed. Fairview was hurt by five turnovers.
Golf
KNIGHTS WIN AT NORTH MARION: Cabell Midland won the North Marion Invitational Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Jack Michael birdied a playoff hole to shoot 78 and make the all-tournament team for the Knights, who shot 236. Cameron Jarvis shot 78. Taylor Sargent 80 and Matthew Carney 84.
“It was not our best day, but we needed to fight through some adversity” Cabell Midland coach Matthew Stead said. “This will make us better down the road. I’m proud of our team for not losing their cool when things don’t go their way.”
Wheeling Park shot 244 to finish second. Wheeling Central was third at 248, followed by St. Marys 251, Buckhannon-Upshur 252, North Marion 253, Morgantown 255, Keyser 257m Parkersburg 258, Fairmont Senior 267, Roane County 273, University 273, Frankfort 276, Fairmont East 284, Grafton 287, Clarksburg Notre Dame 289 and Berkeley Springs 301.
