ONA — Cabell Midland girls soccer celebrated Senior Night with a 2-1 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Monday at Joe McDonie Field.
The Flying Eagles took a 1-0 lead on Sophia Hall’s goal in the 25th minute, but Olivia Charles tied it off an assist by Emma Shield at 63:00. Shields assisted Charles again in the 77th minute to break the tie and make the night even more memorable for seniors Allie Arthur, Elaina Blickenstaff, Amy Borowski, Haley Martin and Hannah Messenger.
Cabell Midland (2-0-1) returns to action vs. Point Pleasant at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
WOODROW WILSON 1 0 — 1
CABELL MIDLAND 0 2 — 2
WW — Hall unassisted, 25:00
CM — Charles (Shields assist), 63:00
CM — Charles (Shields assist), 77:00
Shots: WW 6, CM 14. Saves WW 10, CM 5 (Hess).
IRONTON ST. JOE 8, MINFORD 3: Emma Whaley scored four goals to lead the Flyers (4-2) to a triumph over the host Falcons.
Haley Knore scored all three of Minford’s goals.
The Falcons led 1-0, but Aubrey Sutton tied it and Whaley followed with a goal to give Ironton St. Joe a lead it never relinquished.
Boys soccer
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s home game with Grace Christian Tuesday was canceled because of a water outage at HHS.
No makeup date has been set.
Football
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant scheduled a replacement football game with Brooke for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
The Big Blacks (0-1) were scheduled to play Mingo Central, but because Mingo County is orange on the state’s COVID-19 map, the Miners can’t play.