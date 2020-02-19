20200123-hd-cmgirls
Buy Now

Cabell Midland's Jazmyn Wheeler (1), left, guards the rebound from Huntington's Madison Slash (22) as the Huntington High School girls basketball team takes on Cabell Midland on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school basketball tournament next week.

The Knights (14-5), ranked sixth in West Virginia, will take on fourth seed Hurricane (7-13) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Hurricane High School. Cabell Midland won the regular-season meeting 59-39 on Jan. 16.

Second-seeded Huntington High (14-7), ranked 10th in the state, will play No. 3 seed Spring Valley (11-9) at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The teams split their season series, with the Highlanders winning 66-52 on Dec. 11, and the Timberwolves taking the rematch 65-55 on Saturday.

The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Hurricane.

In Class A, top seed Huntington St. Joe (19-1), ranked No. 1 in the state, received a bye.

No. 3 seed Tolsia (12-10) will play sixth-seeded Sherman (8-13) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hurricane. The Rebels and Tide didn’t meet in the regular season.

No. 2 seed Tug Valley (15-6) takes on seventh-seeded Hannan (5-8). The Panthers and Wildcats didn’t play one another in the regular season.

On Tuesday, Huntington St. Joe will play the Van-Buffalo winner at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal at Hurricane. The Tug Valley-Hannan victor will take on the Tolsia-Sherman winner at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.

The winners of the semifinal games will play for the championship at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Hurricane.

The Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament begins at 7 p.m. Monday with No. 6 Poca (0-21) at No. 3 Nitro (16-5), and No. 5 Point Pleasant (3-16) at No. 4 Sissonville (6-14). Nitro defeated Poca 61-16 on Dec. 5 and 92-40 on Feb. 3. Sissonville beat Point Pleasant 45-12 on Dec. 21 and 48-45 on Feb. 15.

The Poca-Nitro winner plays at No. 2 seed Wayne (17-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The Pioneers beat the Dots 73-20 on Dec. 19 and edged Nitro 63-59 on Jan. 27.

The victor from Point Pleasant and Sissonville visits top-seeded Winfield (19-2) at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The Generals walloped the big Blacks 80-31 on Jan. 27 and clobbered the Indians twice, 79-33 on Dec. 12 and 83-31 on Jan. 16.

The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the highest remaining seed.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.