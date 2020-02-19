HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 high school basketball tournament next week.
The Knights (14-5), ranked sixth in West Virginia, will take on fourth seed Hurricane (7-13) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Hurricane High School. Cabell Midland won the regular-season meeting 59-39 on Jan. 16.
Second-seeded Huntington High (14-7), ranked 10th in the state, will play No. 3 seed Spring Valley (11-9) at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The teams split their season series, with the Highlanders winning 66-52 on Dec. 11, and the Timberwolves taking the rematch 65-55 on Saturday.
The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Hurricane.
In Class A, top seed Huntington St. Joe (19-1), ranked No. 1 in the state, received a bye.
No. 3 seed Tolsia (12-10) will play sixth-seeded Sherman (8-13) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hurricane. The Rebels and Tide didn’t meet in the regular season.
No. 2 seed Tug Valley (15-6) takes on seventh-seeded Hannan (5-8). The Panthers and Wildcats didn’t play one another in the regular season.
On Tuesday, Huntington St. Joe will play the Van-Buffalo winner at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal at Hurricane. The Tug Valley-Hannan victor will take on the Tolsia-Sherman winner at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.
The winners of the semifinal games will play for the championship at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Hurricane.
The Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament begins at 7 p.m. Monday with No. 6 Poca (0-21) at No. 3 Nitro (16-5), and No. 5 Point Pleasant (3-16) at No. 4 Sissonville (6-14). Nitro defeated Poca 61-16 on Dec. 5 and 92-40 on Feb. 3. Sissonville beat Point Pleasant 45-12 on Dec. 21 and 48-45 on Feb. 15.
The Poca-Nitro winner plays at No. 2 seed Wayne (17-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The Pioneers beat the Dots 73-20 on Dec. 19 and edged Nitro 63-59 on Jan. 27.
The victor from Point Pleasant and Sissonville visits top-seeded Winfield (19-2) at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The Generals walloped the big Blacks 80-31 on Jan. 27 and clobbered the Indians twice, 79-33 on Dec. 12 and 83-31 on Jan. 16.
The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the highest remaining seed.