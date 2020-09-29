RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland's Cameron Jarvis won the individual title with a 75 Monday to lead the Knights to a runner-up finish in the Class AAA, Region IV golf tournament at the Greenhills Country Club.
Parkersburg South edged Cabell Midland in a playoff to win the team championship. Both teams advance to the state tournament at the Speidel Golf Club at Olglebay Park Oct. 6-7 in Wheeling.
Both the Knights and Patriots finished with team totals of 240, enough to edge Parkersburg by two strokes. Hurricane finished with a total of 298 to finish fifth out of the six teams.
"We didn't have our best stuff, but found a way to tie," Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. "They did beat us in a playoff, but we are heading to Wheeling for the state tournament once again. That makes it all worth it."
Ripley seniors Davis Haynes (76) and Andrew Manley (77) earned the region’s two individual qualifying spots.
Evan Jarvis backed Cameron Jarvis with an 81. Taylor Sergent shot 84 and Caden McComas 93.
CLASS AA, REGION IV: A round of 75 served as the low round of the day for Jackson Woodburn and it also propelled Winfield to a total score of 260 and the championship at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, West Virginia.
Andrew Johnson backed Woodburn with an 85 with Brian Dailey shooting 100. The Generals will make their third straight appearance in the state tournament. Brennen Sang fired an 84 to lead the way for Point Pleasant, which shot a 287 to finish second and pick up the other team berth.
Wayne’s Cole Kiley (76) and Chapmanville’s Hayden Farley (88) earned the region’s two individual qualifying spots.
CLASS A, REGION IV: Wahama shot 266 to finish six shots behind champion Sherman and earn a berth in the state tournament.
White Falcons sophomore Connor Ingels won medalist honors with a 6-over-par, 78. Wyatt Kinkaid of Sherman shot 82 to finish second.
For Wahama, Brycen Bumgarner shot 92, Ethan Mitchell 96 and Ethan Gray 101.
Ohio sectionals
ZORNES WINS AT JACKSON: Abbi Zornes of South Point shot 43-44 -- 87 to win the Division II golf tournament at the Franklin Valley Golf Club.
Zornes edged Caitlin Cotterill (48-40 -- 88) of Meigs by one stroke. She, Mackenzie Koverman of Minford and Eastern-Pike's Lauren Bevins advance to district play as individuals.
Gallia Academy shot 399 to win the team championship. Meigs was second at 404 and Waterford third at 429. All three teams advance to the district tournament.
Lilly Rees led the Blue Angels with a 90. Avery Minton shot 98, Abby Hammons 102, Emma Hammons 109 and Maddi Meadows 113. For the Marauders, Kylee Robinson backed Cotterill with a 96. Shelby Whaley shot 106, Olivia Haggy 114 and Lorena Kennedy 128.