DANIELS, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland won its fourth consecutive tournament Monday, defeating Shady Spring 229-248 in high school golf.
Taylor Sargent earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 at the 7,093-yard Cobb Course at the Glade Springs Resort. She edged the Tigers' Tanner Vest by one shot.
Matthew Carney shot 76, Alex White 80 and Carson Sergent 88 for the Knights.
Volleyball
RACELAND 3, MENIFEE COUNTY 0: The Rams opened the season with a 25-10, 25-14. 25-11 victory over Menifee County. Kody Haddix handed out 11 assists and made six digs for Raceland. Elizabeth Rigsby recorded 11 kills.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 3, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 0: The Bulldogs swept the Hornets 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 in Louisa, Kentucky, in the season opener for both teams.
Girls soccer
BOYD COUNTY 1, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Laci Boyd scored to give the Lions (2-0) a triumph over the Panthers (0-1) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Sophia Stevens saved six shots to earn the shutout.
MADISON CENTRAL 2, RUSSELL 0: Kally Lloyd and Natalie Knecht scored to lift the Indians (2-0) over the Red Devils (1-1) in Richmond, Kentucky. Kennedy Stevenson issued an assist. Becca Gordon made three saves.
