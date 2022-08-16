The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DANIELS, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland won its fourth consecutive tournament Monday, defeating Shady Spring 229-248 in high school golf.

Taylor Sargent earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 at the 7,093-yard Cobb Course at the Glade Springs Resort. She edged the Tigers' Tanner Vest by one shot.

