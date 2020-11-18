HUNTINGTON - Cabell Midland head coach Luke Salmons has learned to take nothing for granted this season.
Heck, his season-opening game was scheduled just eight hours before it was played and his season has been wrought with cancellations and adjustments.
The Knights advanced to the Class AAA quarterfinals, based on a map that deemed first-round opponent John Marshall ineligible to make the trip to Ona.
As it stands, the top-rated Knights have played one game in the last five-plus weeks heading into Friday's contest against Spring Mills.
Salmons said his team isn't taking any day for granted and just hopes to take the field on Friday night for its playoff matchup.
"The kids have made a lot of sacrifices just to get to this point," Salmons said. "It's been a lot of practice time and not a lot of reward, but the good thing is that they can be together and they have a chance to move forward."
Cabell Midland (6-0) takes on a Spring Mills team that will make a six-hour trek to Ona for the Friday-night affair.
Martinsburg-based Spring Mills had made long playoff journeys to the Tri-State before, having played at Spring Valley two years ago, so the journey itself will not be new.
Salmons said the Cardinals feature a good offensive line and a really good quarterback in senior Keon Padmore-Johnson, who has led Spring Mills to a 6-2 record on the season.
"He's as good as I've seen, in terms of being able to see what's going on and being able to make plays," Salmons said. "They play really hard and have some good linemen, good kids. They've gotten better every year."
Like Cabell Midland, Spring Mills has been limited in terms of game action as of late. The Cardinals rolled through the first seven games of the season.
Salmons added that his group has been hungry to play - so much so that he's had to get after them a bit in practice for being too amped up while going against each other.
That's a good thing for a coach, though, and Salmons acknowledged such, knowing his team will be ready should it get the chance to play on Friday evening.
"When you want to get to Friday and have felt like this all year, you just want to make it to kickoff," Salmons said. "Thinking like that, you could fall into that category of worrying about everything and how it affects you. Just worry about what you can control and we'll worry about tomorrow tomorrow. I know we'll be ready to go."
Spring Mills dropped a pair of games this season - an overtime loss to Class AA Frankfort and an 82-27 setback to four-time Class AAA defending champion Martinsburg.
Salmons said his team is taking nothing for granted, given the volatility of 2020 and knowing that they've been on the field in limited fashion over the past six weeks, he wants his team to come into the game focused on going out and performing its best.
There is a certain reality factor that shows each game could feasibly be the last for his team - win or lose.
Given the COVID-19 map and some of the numbers associated with it, nothing is guaranteed beyond this week.
"You take care of what you can control, which is all you can do," Salmons said. "Don't leave any regrets."