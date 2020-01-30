ONA — Cabell Midland defeated Parkersburg on Wednesday in a boys basketball game that was much closer than the 67-52 final indicated.
Returning home to the Castle to face the Big Reds after the Knights’ first loss of the season to Charleston Catholic on Saturday, Cabell Midland had to make a fourth-quarter run to pull away.
The game featured 17 lead changes and seven ties before Cabell Midland (13-1) finally took control of the contest with 3:00 left in the fourth period.
Parkersburg (6-9) held a 16-15 lead after the first quarter and led or was at least tied with Cabell Midland through much of the second.
Freshman guard Dominic Schmidt drained a 3-pointer with one second left in the first half that gave Cabell Midland its only lead of the second quarter at 27-26.
Parkersburg built a lead as large as six points at 6:24 of the second period, only to see the Knights battle back to tie the game.
In the third period, the Big Reds’ Sam Potts made two foul shots that gave Parkersburg a three-point lead and then the two teams traded baskets and lead changes until a last-second shot put Parkersburg ahead at the end of the period 44-43.
Bryson Singer made a 2-point field goal to tie the game for Parkersburg at 51-51, but the Big Reds would add just one more point through the end of the game.
Chandler Schmidt sank a 3-pointer at 3:00 left for a 54-51 Cabell Midland lead. Sean Marcum added two foul shots and Schmidt was alone under the basket for a field goal to cap a fast break to give the Knights its largest lead of the game at seven points, 58-51.
Marcum would add another seven points for Cabell Midland in the final 1:48 of play to cap off the seemingly lopsided 67-52 score.
“(Parkersburg) limited our rebounds and fast-break opportunities,” Cabell Midland head coach J.J. Martin said. “I told our guys if we don’t get rebounds, we can’t run the floor.”
Seven rebounds came from junior forward K.K. Siebert who also added a game-high 21 points for Cabell Midland.
“Coach told us in the locker room we had to win more (jump ball and rebound) situations,” said Siebert, who scored nine points in the fourth period. “I felt like we needed to get back after we got the ‘L’ on Saturday. I felt we just needed to get out and get after it.”
Cabell Midland will face another tough test when it travels to George Washington on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip. The game Wednesday against the Knights was the first of six straight road games for Parkersburg, which will be in action again Tuesday at Riverside.
The road dates for the Big Reds will also include a Feb. 11 tilt at red-hot Spring Valley.
PARKERSBURG 16 10 18 8 — 52: Umpleby 18, McCale 11, Farson 6, Singer 4, Kopec 3, Potts 8, Dennis 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 12 16 24 — 67: C. Schmidt 17, D. Schmidt 12, Siebert 21, Marcum 12, Frost 3, Sweeney 2.