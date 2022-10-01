The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Cabell Midland gave its football fans plenty to cheer about Friday night, but nothing more than what it did before its 47-0 victory over Oak Hill.

Former Knights all-state running back Jakob Caudill was honored before the game, taking the field as an honorary captain with quarterback Ryan Wolfe and linemen Isaiah Hagley, Ethan Bills and Shawn Rouse for the coin toss. Caudill received a standing ovation from fans of both teams.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

