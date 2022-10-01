Jacob Caudill, in red jacket, joins an official and former teammates Ryan Wolfe (8), Isaiah Hagley (50), Ethan Bills (53) and Shawn Rouse (54) before the coin toss at Cabell Midland's high school football game vs. Oak Hill Friday at the Castle in Ona.
ONA — Cabell Midland gave its football fans plenty to cheer about Friday night, but nothing more than what it did before its 47-0 victory over Oak Hill.
Former Knights all-state running back Jakob Caudill was honored before the game, taking the field as an honorary captain with quarterback Ryan Wolfe and linemen Isaiah Hagley, Ethan Bills and Shawn Rouse for the coin toss. Caudill received a standing ovation from fans of both teams.
"It was great," Wolfe said of walking beside Caudill to midfield. "It just brought back a lot of memories when I used to play with him."
The 26 yards Caudill walked for the toss was as impressive as any tackle-breaking run. Caudill suffered a severe head injury in a fall July 4 when he tumbled down steps at a friend's house. The brain injury put Caudill's life in jeopardy.
"Let's go," Caudill said as he took the field wearing his letterman's jacket.
Cabell Midland designated the game as a "green out" in honor of Caudill. Green is the color recognizing victims of traumatic brain injuries. Fans, many in "45 Strong" shirts reflecting Caudill's jersey number, wore green. Knights players wore a sticker of a green ribbon with "45" on it on their helmets.
"It's special," Caudill said as he walked the field. "It means a lot to me."
Caudill rushed for 1,938 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior to help Cabell Midland to the Class AAA state title game. As a senior in a season shortened by COVID-19 to seven games, Caudill ran for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns.
On Sept. 13, Caudill was cleared to drive. He said he expects to go to work later this month.
"We wanted to honor him," Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said of Caudill. "It's a miracle how far he's come."
The Knights also honored Caudill with their play, gaining 403 yards, all rushing, on 55 carries.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
