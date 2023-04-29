The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland takes on Riverside during a high school football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Two titans of Tri-State football have agreed to play one another on the area's biggest stage.

Cabell Midland and Ironton have scheduled a game for 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The programs have scrimmaged one another but never met in a regular-season game.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

