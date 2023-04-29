Two titans of Tri-State football have agreed to play one another on the area's biggest stage.
Cabell Midland and Ironton have scheduled a game for 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The programs have scrimmaged one another but never met in a regular-season game.
"We think it'll be good for football in the area," Knights coach Luke Salmons said. "We were going to play them anyway. It's a Saturday night. Any time you get to play at Marshall in front of a good crowd, it's good for the kids. It's cool."
Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton agreed. He said the date and time were strategic choices.
"Marshall is at East Carolina that day," Pendleton said. "Ohio State plays (Youngstown State) at noon. It gives people a chance to watch college football and still come see us and Midland play."
Both coaches said Marshall was "very receptive" to the idea.
Despite being just 18 miles from West Virginia, Ironton hasn't played a team from the Mountain State since 1993, when it defeated Huntington High. Cabell Midland last played a squad from Ohio in 2017, losing to Cincinnati Anderson.
Both teams are powers in their respective states. The Tigers, who if in West Virginia would be in Class A, the state's smallest class, have played in three of the last four Ohio Division V state championship games. The Buckeye State features seven divisions, with I the largest and VII the smallest. Ironton went 15-1 last season and is 50-6 the last four years.
Cabell Midland has gone 38-7 the last four seasons and played in the state title game as recently as 2019. The Knights have made the playoffs each year since 2010. Cabell Midland plays in Class AAA in West Virginia and would be Division I if in Ohio.
Both teams feature numerous players with offers from Division I FCS and FBS college programs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.