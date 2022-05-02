CHARLESTON — Cabell Midland’s pitchers didn’t have their best stuff and still hurled a shutout.
Logan Lingenfelter and Jared Nethercutt combined to limit No. 2 seed Huntington High to three hits in a 3-0 victory in the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school baseball tournament semifinals Monday at Appalachian Power Park.
Starter and winner Lingenfelter struck out eight and walked five in four innings before Nethercutt came on to allow two hits, fan three and walk one to send the third-seeded Knights to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. championship game vs. either top-seeded Hurricane or No. 4 seed St. Albans.
“It felt really good to win,” Nethercutt said. “I had to fight and our defense was good.”
Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield complimented Highlanders starter Carson Carter and said his own pitchers showed grit. Lingenfelter cruised in an 8-0 win over Huntington last week, but scuffled a bit in the rematch.
“Logan didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled,” Brumfield said. “He battled and that was key.”
Cabell Midland, winner of 10 in a row, struck quickly, scoring twice in the first inning. Ray Ray Williams led off with a walk and Isaac Petitt singled. Curtis Ball followed with a base hit to center to plate Williams. Two batters later, Jackson Fetty hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Petitt.
Huntington threatened in the fourth, loading the bases when Eli Shouldis, Hayden Mattison and Braden Shepherd walked. Lingenfelter, though, struck out his third batter of the inning and eighth of the game to preserve the shutout.
Lingenfelter moved to first base in the fifth, giving way to Nethercutt, and made a spectacular leaping grab of a ball off the bat of Jonathan Jackson, saving a lead-off hit. The Highlanders then broke up the no-hitter when Lukas Conn doubled to right-center. Conn, though, was caught in a rundown between third and home later in the inning for the second out. Nethercutt then recorded a strikeout to end the threat.
The Knights made it 3-0 in the sixth when Lingenfelter walked, moved to second on Noah Jordan’s double, then scored on a wild pitch.
“That third run was big,” Brumfield said.
CABELL MIDLAND 200 001 0 — 3 4 0
HUNTINGTON 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Lingenfelter, Nethercutt (5) and Ball; Carter, Riggs (5) and Shouldis.
Hitting: (CM) Jordan 2B; (H) Conn 2B.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
