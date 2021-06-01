ONA — Cabell Midland’s Jess Terry is no stranger to the big game in her softball career.
From Little League all the way up through high school, the bigger the game, the more Terry enjoys it.
On Tuesday evening, Terry took part in her first postseason game in two years, but she didn’t do much different.
She didn’t change up her pre-game routine at all. Instead, the only thing she changed up were speeds, which kept Huntington High’s batters off-balance.
Terry struck out 10 Highlanders as the Knights earned a 7-2 victory in the opener of the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament at Cabell Midland.
“I got a good night’s rest and I tried to stay calm and not get down after the first batter,” Terry said. “My change-up was working for sure.”
Terry battled through the first inning, but her confidence grew after teammate Jenna Dorsey executed a 5-3 double play to get her out of a jam.
Terry proceeded to use her change-up well, striking out the next five batters she faced to settle in and set the tone.
From there, Cabell Midland used the confidence in each other to get things going at the plate.
Terry also got things going for the Knights at the plate, using a leadoff double in the third to ignite a four-run frame that provided plenty of cushion.
The biggest blow of the inning was a two-run double by Hailey Roe that missed being a grand slam by two feet off the left-center fence.
Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett was proud of the team’s production up and down the lineup as the Knights ended the game with 11 hits.
“All the way through the lineup hit tonight, which we haven’t been doing lately,” Beckett said. “We stroked the ball pretty good, Jess did a great job pitching and we got a couple pretty good defensive plays behind her.”
While the score might not indicate it, there were several impressive plays on the defensive end for both sides.
In addition to Dorsey’s double-play in the first, she snagged a grounder to her left in the fifth and spun to make a throw to first for an out to end the frame. The Knights also got run-saving snags from Simone Blanks and Addison Perdue in the outfield.
Huntington High’s outfield was not to be outdone with center-fielder Caelin Marcum making several rangy plays, including one running catch in which she doubled off a runner at second base to end another threat.
“There’s not a better center fielder in the state than that kid,” Beckett said. “She’s got a cannon. And credit Huntington High. They are one of the two or three-most improved teams in the state.”
Marcum cut the deficit to 4-1 in the top of the fourth when she scored on a throwing error, but the Knights got a Dorsey double to left field to replace the four-run lead in the bottom half.
After Jayla Bias Smith scored on a sacrifice fly by Lexi Black to cut it back to three runs in the sixth, Cabell Midland again answered with two in the bottom half to set the final.
Huntington High and Spring Valley meet in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening while Cabell Midland and Lincoln County battle for a berth in the championship in the nightcap.
HUNTINGTON 000 101 0 — 2 6 2
CABELL MIDLAND 004 102 x — 7 11 1
Howard and Langdon. Terry and Pelfrey. Hitting: (H) Howard 2-3; Marcum 2-3, 2B; Black RBI. (CM) Roe 2B, 2 RBI; Dorsey 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Terry 2-3, 2B; Pelfrey 2-3, RBI; Lucas 2B.
LINCOLN COUNTY 7, SPRING VALLEY 3: ONA — All it took was one big wake-up call and a bigger half-inning for Lincoln County to break open the first game of the day.
That was more than enough for pitcher Meghan Stump, who struck out 13 Spring Valley batters as the Panthers earned a 7-3 win over the Timberwolves in the day’s first game.
After falling behind 2-1, Lincoln County sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring six runs to seize control for Stump, who hit spots well and stymied Spring Valley’s lineup.
When faced with the deficit, it was exactly the resolve head coach Tommy Barrett wanted to see from his group.
“We’re a pretty young team, but we made some plays there and showed grit, and Meghan kept us in the ballgame,” Barrett said. “She finished with 13 strikeouts and was throwing the ball well. Our hitting had to come alive.”
Barrett said a loss to Spring Valley on the road last week served as motivation coming in, but there was no such loss on this day as the Panthers’ big inning showed the pop he wanted to see throughout the lineup.
The game’s biggest hit came from Alyson Layne, the No. 8 hitter, who stayed aggressive in a two-strike, two-out situation and roped a shot to left-center that cleared the bases and made it a 7-2 game.
“She’s had a tendency to do that all year long,” Barrett said. “That’s a senior that gets a hard gap shot there to really set the tone.”
That was plenty for Stump, who went the distance and scattered a few hits, but did not allow any big innings.
Lincoln County took a 1-0 lead early, but Spring Valley used a Kelsey Huffman RBI single and an error by the Panthers to take a brief 2-1 lead before the Panthers exploded in the bottom of the third.
Huffman was 2 for 3 for the Timberwolves in the loss.
SPRING VALLEY 002 000 1 — 3 6 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 016 000 x — 7 7 0
Pitts, Osburn (3) and Townsend. Stump and Roberts. Hitting: (SV) Huffman 2-3, RBI; Christopher 3B, RBI. (LC) Layne 2B, 3 RBI; Adkins 3-4, 2B, RBI.