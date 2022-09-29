ONA — If Cabell Midland's football team were a hurricane, it would be a category 3, as unforced miscues prevent the Knights from being a category 5.
The Knights (3-1) enter Friday's 7 p.m. home game vs. Oak Hill (West Virginia) seeking to eliminate preventable errors. Last week in a 31-10 triumph over Parkersburg, Cabell Midland had 14 penalties for 132 yards.
"We felt we could've played better," Knights coach Luke Salmons said. "We had too many penalties, too many miscues."
An example of the mistakes that drew Salmons' ire were four illegal motion penalties of the same type. Two players went in motion at the same time, drawing flags that negated positive-yardage plays. That happened on consecutive plays in the second quarter.
On the Big Reds' ensuing drive, the Knights defense jumped offsides on consecutive plays. Throw in an offsides by the offense and a personal foul on the defense and Cabell Midland totaled 50 yards of easily preventable penalties.
"That can't happen," Salmons said.
That's why Salmons' practice mantra of "working on ourselves" figures to be key against the Red Devils (3-2). Oak Hill's win total matches that of each of its last three seasons. The Red Devils haven't posted a winning season since going 8-4 in 2018, the last time they made the playoffs.
Oak Hill is in a fight for a playoff berth, tied with Wheeling Park for 16th in Class AAA. Cabell Midland is ninth. The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the postseason, with the top eight earning home games in the first round.
Friday's game figures to be a measuring stick for both programs. The Red Devils' victories have come against Nicholas County, Lincoln County and Ripley, teams with a combined 4-10 record. Cabell Midland owns triumphs over Capital, South Charleston and Parkersburg, which are a combined 3-10.
The Knights will honor Jakob Caudill before the game. The former Cabell Midland star who suffered a life-threatening brain injury during a fall July 4 will be an honorary captain and participate in the coin toss. Knights players will wear a green sticker with Caudill's No. 45 on their helmets, and fans are asked to wear green to the game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.