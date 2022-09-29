The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220826 cm football 08.jpg
Cabell Midland's Alex Smith, right, attempts to speed past a George Washington defender during a high school football game on Aug. 25, 2022, at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — If Cabell Midland's football team were a hurricane, it would be a category 3, as unforced miscues prevent the Knights from being a category 5.

The Knights (3-1) enter Friday's 7 p.m. home game vs. Oak Hill (West Virginia) seeking to eliminate preventable errors. Last week in a 31-10 triumph over Parkersburg, Cabell Midland had 14 penalties for 132 yards.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

