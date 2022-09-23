ONA — Cabell Midland’s favorite artist this week might be 19th-century painter Moritz Von Schwind, creator of “Knight Returning Home.”
The Knights football team (2-1) can relate as it plays its first home game of 2022, taking on Parkersburg (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle.
“I’m glad we’re off the road,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. “That’s awesome. It’s exciting. We played eight away games last year, and I feel like we never play at home. We probably have 90% of our home games, so it’s good to get back here where we have great fans and atmosphere.”
The Knights rebounded from an opening 28-21 loss at George Washington by trouncing Capital 49-0 and South Charleston 62-6. They’ll take on a Big Reds squad coming off a 55-7 loss to Parkersburg South, the No. 1 team in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Association playoff ratings. Before that, Parkersburg beat St. Albans 52-0 and Riverside 35-28.
“It’ll be a tough game,” Salmons said. “We have our work cut out for us.”
Salmons said the Big Reds run and throw. Parkersburg, though, hasn’t run well, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Senior Aiydn Cooke leads the ground game with just 96 yards. Junior quarterback David Parsons, though, has completed 37 of 63 passes for 480 yards and seven touchdowns, with one interception.
“He’s a talented kid,” Big Reds coach Matt Kimes said of Parsons. “He has a big arm and got to play a lot last year.”
Kimes, in his first season at his alma mater after coming from Warren Local in Vincent, Ohio, said his ground game is by committee behind an offensive line with three returning starters. Kimes said he’s high on tight end Austin Fleming, who has 10 catches for 110 yards, and kicker Casey Stanley, who is 12 for 12 on extra points and made his lone field goal attempt, a 46-yarder.
Kimes said he knows his team can’t play as it did last week and expect to beat the Knights.
“On defense, we have to get better,” Kimes said. “We have to stop people.”
Salmons said his team, too, must play well on defense.
“Their quarterback throws well and they have two really good receivers,” Salmons said of the Big Reds. “They have some good kids on the line. They run some spread stuff, but they want to run the ball as well. We have to play solid defense, and we have to prepare for everything.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.