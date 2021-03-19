ONA -- Think Cabell Midland High School basketball and a vision of Chandler Schmidt likely comes to mind.
That's understandable as the 6-foot-1 junior has made a name for himself since leading the Knights to the Elite Eight of the state tournament as a freshman. A 1,000-point scorer, first-team all-stater and two-time The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State selection, Schmidt is known throughout West Virginia and the Tri-State.
Cabell Midland, however, is more than just their star guard. The Knights have started the season 4-1 and earned a No. 3 ranking in Class AAAA by playing well as a team.
"The good thing is they're all really good friends," Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. "We've talked about this. It's one of those things our team as a whole is better at that this year, doing what it takes to win, doing the little things and coming together as a collective group."
Senior K.K. Siebert is a near-instant double double in points and rebounds. The athletic forward also is strong defensively and displays intimidating shot blocking ability. He is joined inside by senior J.J. Johnson, a Marshall University football commit who came out this season and has been a force offensively and defensively.
"One of my goals is to be the defensive player of the year in the (Mountain State Athletic Conference)," Johnson said.
Schmidt, Siebert and Johnson are joined in the starting lineup by a combination of Schmidt's younger brother Dominic, 6-1 senior guard Palmer Riggio, 6-3 senior Cory Sweeney and 6-4 Chesapeake transfer Ethan Taylor. All are double-figure scoring threats and have proven stout defenders.
Recent COVID-19 quarantine has forced Jack Eastone, Jake Fife and Kyle Frost to play more, developing quality depth that has helped the squad overcome the transfer of 6-9 center Sean Marcum to Ashland.
"They put the work in to be as good as they are, especially as young as they are," Martin said.
Chandler Schmidt averaged 17 points per game and is better that mark this year. He has displayed toughness befitting his role as a standout defensive back on the Knights' powerful football team.
"Chandler led our team as a freshman with a group of older players and we made the state tournament," Martin said. "A lot of people forget that he broke his leg in football season. Not only did a lot of people think he wouldn't play basketball, he came back and finished football season. He did great for us and helped lead the team. he did great last year. This year I think he's going to be a lot better and it's showing in practice. He's moving a lot better."
Individual accolades are welcome, but Martin said team goals take priority for a confident team that has beaten Capital, Spring Valley, Riverside and Hurricane, and lost 56-53 to No. 2 George Washington. The goal is the school's first state title since former Marshall star Mark Patton led Cabell Midland to a 61-54 victory over South Charleston in the Class AAA championship game in 2002.
"We saw some things last year, making the state tournament and sending a message that Cabell Midland is a contender for a state championship," Martin said. "That's where our bar is set this year. Last year was the first time for them playing as a group. The success we had was an eye opener that we can contend for a state championship."
Martin said he sees determination in the eyes of his players.
"We've had really good practices and we're more focused than we were last year," Martin said. "Last year I thought we lacked some discipline. This year we have that and we're getting better every day. We take it day by day. One good thing about these guys is they don't look too far ahead. They're realistic about themselves. They realize where they should hold themselves and don't skip past anybody."
The Knights were scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Charleston Catholic, but that game was postponed to April 14. Next up for Cabell Midland is at arch-rival and No. 6 Huntington High (5-0)at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second half of a girls/boys doubleheader.