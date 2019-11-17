ONA — No. 2 Cabell Midland got to work early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, and rolled up No. 15 Riverside 42-6 Saturday at the Castle in a WVSSAC Class AAA playoffs first-round game.
Despite the lopsided score, Cabell Midland head coach Luke Salmons huddled his team following the game and addressed his squad about a game in which it made many mistakes. The Knights committed eight penalties for 60 yards and its normally tough defense yielded 252 rushing yards. The only clean area was turnovers, an area where Cabell Midland forced two turnovers that made a big difference.
Cabell Midland (11-0) worked with a short field on its first two possessions, scoring on TD runs by J.J. Roberts and Hayden Hass.
Riverside (4-7) fought hard early, getting good defensive penetration on the Knights and forcing two punts in the first quarter. Warriors running back Charles Pierson ripped off a 45-yard run that set Riverside up for a first-and-10 at the Cabell Midland 11. The Knights defense held to preserve the lead.
On its next possession, Riverside fumbled inside its own 35-yard line as quarterback Javante Elzy and running back Caden Easterling collided in the backfield. The ball went into the air and tumbled into the hands of Knights linebacker Cooper Hardman, who returned the ball 33 yards for a TD to make it 21-0.
Riverside again used a combination of Easterling and Pierson to move into Knights territory. Turning away from its ground game, however, Elzy attempted a pass that was intercepted by Mason Moran at the Riverside 11. Roberts connected with tight end Zach McCoy on the next play for a 69-yard pass and, two plays later, Jakob Caudill went to the end zone on an eight-yard TD run for a 28-0 lead.
Roberts then found Hass on a catch and run that went for a 58-yard TD that set the halftime score at 35-0. Roberts finished the game 3 of 4 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown to go along with eight rushing yards.
“It wasn’t our best effort,” Roberts said after the game. “It’s a team win and we’re moving on.”
A scoreless third quarter for both teams allowed for a running clock in the fourth and Riverside finally turned its offensive production into points.
Easterling, whose 1,438 yards on the season bested Caudill for the Mountain State Athletic Conference rushing title during the regular season, scored on a two-yard run. A two-point conversion attempt failed when Elzy’s pass was just over the head of Easterling in the back of the end zone.
On the ensuing drive, Caudill raced for a 39-yard touchdown that set the score. Caudill outgained Easterling 136-105.
“Mistakes are always going to happen,” Easterling said. “But I’m proud of my team.”
Cabell Midland advances to play George Washington in the state quarterfinals after the Patriots defeated Huntington High 17-10 on Friday.
Salmons promised his team it would be watching film from Saturday’s contest to learn from mistakes he said could not happen if it hopes to advance further.
“We have momentum going in against GW,” Roberts said. “GW is a great team and we’ll be ready to play.”
As the No. 2 seed, Cabell Midland will host the Patriots; the date and time has yet to be determined.
RIVERSIDE 0 0 0 6—6
CABELL MIDLAND 14 21 0 7—42
CM — Roberts 4 run (Grobe kick).
CM — Hass 23 run (Grobe kick).
CM — Hardman 33 fumble return (Grobe kick).
CM — Caudill 8 run (Grobe kick).
CM — Hass 58 pass from Roberts (Grobe kick).
R — Easterling 2 run (pass failed)
CM — Caudill 39 run (Grobe kick).
R CM
First downs 13 9
Rushes-yards 55-252 31-262
Passes 2-5-1 3-4-0
Passing yards 10 132
Total yards 262 394
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (R) Easterling 33-105, Pierson 19-148, Elzy 3-8; (CM) Caudill, Roberts, Fetty, Hass.
PASSING: (R) Elzy 2-5-1, 10 yards; (CM) Roberts 3-4-0, 132 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: (R) Easterling 1-2, Lusk 1-8; (CM) McCoy 2-74, Hass 1-58.