The Knights' KK Siebert (11) defends as the Cabell Midland boy's basketball team takes on Ripley High School on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland High School’s football team spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in Class AAA and now the Knights are in the same position in boys basketball.

Cabell Midland (8-0) received eight of 10 first-place votes and 98 points to rank at the top of the Associated Press poll, moving up one spot from last week after beating South Charleston 60-51 and Hurricane 76-58. The Knights took the top spot from University (9-3, 82), which picked up one first-place vote and fell to third after losing 67-65 to Morgantown (10-1, 90), which received one first-place vote and is second in the poll.

Wheeling Park (9-2, 69) and Martinsburg (7-2, 61) round out the top five. Hedgesville (10-2, 50) is sixth, followed in the top 10 by George Washington (7-4, 32), Parkersburg South (6-3, 21), Woodrow Wilson (6-4, 18) and South Charleston (6-4, 13).

Huntington High, Capital, Buckhannon-Upshur and St. Albans received votes.

Cabell Midland receives three road tests this week, playing at Huntington High (6-4) on Tuesday, at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday and at Class A No. 3 Charleston Catholic on Saturday.

In Class AA, Shady Spring (10-0, 99) was voted No. 1 on nine of 10 ballots to claim the top spot for the first time this season, bumping previous first-place Chapmanville (10-2, 90) to second. The Tigers, which lost to No. 3 Logan (9-3, 74) received one first place vote. Poca (9-2, 66) and North Marion (10-0, 55) round out the top five.

Bluefield (7-3, 54) is sixth, Robert C. Byrd (7-2, 42) seventh, Bridgeport (8-2, 31) eighth, Man (7-1, 13) ninth and Frankfort (8-2, 11) 10th. Also receivng votes was Lincoln County, Scott, Mingo Central, Berkeley Springs, Braxton County and Clay County.

In Class A, Williamstown (12-0, 99) garnered nine first-place votes to rank No. 1. Wheeling Central (10-3, 81) earned the other No; 1 nod to place second. Charleston Catholic (7-2, 73) is third, Parkersburg Catholic (7-2,62) fourth and Greater Beckley Christian (8-3, 57) fifth.

Greenbrier West (8-0, 56) heads the second five, followed by Clay-Battell (9-1, 32), Magnolia (10-2, 26), Clarksburg Notre Dame (8-3, 25) and Pendleton County (9-0, 18). Webster County, Huntingotn St. Joe, Tug Valley and Weirton Madonna received votes.

In the girls poll, Huntington St. Joe (14-0, 90) retained its customary place atop the Class A. The Irish picked up all nine first-place votes to outdistance no. 2 Parkersburg Catholic (12-0, 81), No. 3 Summers County (10-3, 67), No. 4 Pocahontas County (11-3, 65) and No. 5 Gilmer County (10-2, 49).

Wheeling Central (8-6, 47) is sixth, ahead of seventh-ranked Tug Valley (9-5, 33), No. 8 Tucker County (7-4, 19), and St. Marys (8-2, 17) and Williamstown (8-4, 17), which tied for 10th. Weirton Madonna and Cameron picked up votes.

In Class AAA, Cabell Midland (12-0, 82) picked up two first-place votes to rank second to Wheeling Park (13-1, 85), which earned five first-place nods. Green brier East (9-1, 71) was awarded one first-place vote and ranked third. Parkersburg (9-5, 65) was voted No. 1 on one ballot to rank fourth. South Charleston (8-2, 50) completes the top five.

George Washington (7-3, 48) is sixth, University (8-4, 28) seventh, Woodrow Wilson (7-2, 28) eighth, Martinsburg (6-2, 23) ninth and Huntington High (8-4, 15) 10th. No other teams received votes.

In Class AA, Winfield (10-1, 76) is second to North Marion (11-0, 90). The Huskies received all nine first-place votes. Frankfort (11-1, 74) is third, Wayne (11-1, 63) fourth and Fairmont Senior (9-2, 57) fifth.

Lincoln (7-2, 36) leads the second five, followed by Nitro (9-3, 30), Chapmanville (9-3, 21), Westside (9-3, 16) and Wyoming East (8-3, 13). Others receiving votes were Braxton County, Lincoln County and PikeView.

OHIO POLL: Fairland climbed from 10th to eighth in Division III in the Ohio boys AP poll.

The Dragons (14-1, 47) received one first-place vote to finish ahead of Mantua Crestwood (11-1, 33) and Richwood North Union (12-0, 25).

Versailles (14-0, 129) received eight first-place votes to rank No. 1, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (13-0, 128), Canal Winchester HArvest prep (12-3, 111), Cincinnati Deer Park (13-1, 107), Oak Hill (13-2, 79), Fairview Park Fairview (11-1, 77) and Willard (11-1, 55). Alexander, Wheelersburg, West Lafayette Ridgewood, Zane Trace and Eastern-Brown received votes.

Cincinnati Moeller was top-ranked in Division I. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary tops Division II. Norwalk St. Paul is No. 1 in Division IV, just ahead of second-ranked New Boston.

KENTUCKY POLL: Ashland (18-0) moved from fourth to second in the Kentucky AP boys poll.

The Tomcats garnered 89 points and one first-place vote to trail only John Hardin (20-0, 119), which was first on 11 ballots. Lousiville Ballard (16-2, 83) is third, followed by Elizabethtown (15-0, 65), Louisville Male (15-4, 61), Covington Catholic (16-3, 55), Lexington Catholic (17-2, 49), Madisonville-North Hopkins (15-3, 44), Collins (15-3, 31) and Fort Thomas Highlands (15-3, 23).

Also receiving votes were: Boourbon County, McCracken County, Oldham County, Bardstown, Hazard, Murray, St. Henry, Mayfield and Knox Central.

Lousiville Sacred Heart (15-1, 120) was a unanimous No. 1 in the girls poll. Simon Kenton (18-2, 102) was second, followed by Louisville Christian Academy (17-2, 86), Elizabethtown (16-2, 86), Louisville Butler (15-3, 58), Notre Dame (14-3, 51), Bullitt East (13-3, 25), Madisonville-North Hopkins (17-1, 25), Franklin County (15-3, 24) and Louisville Mercy (12-6, 24).

Also receiving votes were Anderson County, Bethlehem, Bishop Brossart, Casey County, Graces County, Butler County, Shelby Vlaley, Bowling Green, Louisville DuPont Manual, Fairview, Marshall County and Ryle.

