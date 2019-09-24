HUNTINGTON — Martinsburg (4-0) is the defending state champion, but Cabell Midland (4-0) is the No. 1-rated high school football team in the state this week.
With 13.0 points, the Knights top Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ratings, which were released Tuesday. Cabell Midland entertains Capital (3-1), which is tied with Musselman and Wheeling Park for fourth, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Martinsburg, winner of the last four state titles, is second with 12.75 points. Parkersburg South (4-0, 12.0) is third.
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season are eligible for the playoffs, with the top eight earning a home-team designation.
Spring Mills (3-1, 9.25) is seventh. Huntington High (2-1, 9.0), which plays host to No. 16 South Charleston (1-3, 3.5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, is eighth. Riverside (2-1, 8.67) is ninth. Spring Valley (3-1, 8.5) is 10th heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game with George Washington (2-2, 6.5), which is tied with Parkersburg (2-2) and University (2-2) at No. 11.
Greenbrier East (2-2, 5.5) is 14th and Washington (1-2, 4.0) 15th.
Hurricane (1-3, 3.0) is in a six-way tie for 19th heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at No. 17 Woodrow Wilson (1-3, 3.25).
Defending state champion Fairmont Senior (4-0, 11.75) is No. 1 in Class AA, followed in the top eight by Keyser (4-0, 10.75), Oak Glen (4-0, 10.5), Wyoming East (3-0, 10.0), Man (4-0, 9.75), Poca (4-0, 9.5), Bridgeport (3-1, 8.75) and Liberty-Raleigh (3-0, 8.33).
Robert C. Byrd (3-1, 8.25) is tied with North Marion (3-1) for ninth, followed by Nicholas County (3-1, 7.75), Bluefield (2-1, 7.67), Winfield (3-1, 7.5), Mingo Central (3-1, 7.5), Sissonville (3-1, 7.0) and Shady Spring (3-1, 6.75).
Point Pleasant (1-1, 4.5) is tied for 27th. Chapmanville (1-3, 2.5) is tied for 33rd. Lincoln County (0-4, 0.0), Logan (0-4, 0.0) and Wayne (0-3, 0.0) are tied for 35th.
In Class A, Pendleton County (3-0, 8.0) is No. 1. Ritchie County (3-0, 7.67) is second. Tolsia (3-1, 7.0) is tied for third with Doddridge County (3-0, 7.0) and Midland Trail (3-1). Tygarts Valley (3-0, 6.67) is sixth, followed by St. Mary’s (2-1, 6.33) at No. 7 and Wheeling Central (3-1, 6.25) and Williamstown (3-1, 6.25) tied for eighth.
Greenbrier West (3-1, 6.0) is 10th, followed by Moorefield (3-1, 5.75), Meadow Bridge (2-1, 5.33), Weirton Madonna (3-1, 5.25), Buffalo (3-1, 4.75), Tug Valley (3-1, 4.75) and Clay-Battelle (2-1, 4.67).
Wahama (1-3, 1.75) is tied with Van (1-3) for 31st. Hannan (0-4, 0.0) is tied for 36th.