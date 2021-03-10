CHARLESTON -- Cabell Midland (1-0) outscored Capital by 11 points in the second quarter, making the difference in the boys high school basketball game.
K.K. Siebert and Chandler Schmidt led the Knights with 13 points each. Dominic Schmidt scored 11.
ASHLAND 75, WEST CARTER 50: The Tomcats made 17 steals in a rout of the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Cole Villers led Ashland (15-4) with 22 points. Colin Porter scored 19 and Zander Carter 11. Hunter Sammons scored 12 points to lead West Carter. Logan Berry chipped in 10 points.
ASHLAND 17 17 25 16 -- 75: Porter 19, Sellars 9, Villers 22, Carter 11, Marcum 3, Atkins 5, Ashby 4, Conway 0, Gillum 2, Adkins 2, Davis 0, Williams 0, Freize 0.
WEST CARTER 6 16 15 13 -- 50: Nichols 6, Callahan 3, Sammons 12, Leadingham 5, Webb 9, Jones 3, Boggs 2, Daily 0, Berry 10, Greene 0, Rayburn 0.
BOYD COUNTY 60, EAST CARTER 50: Brad Newsome scored 13 points and Rheyce Deboard 12 to lift the Lions (13-8) over the Raiders in Grayson, Kentucky.
Treven Tussey paced East Carter (5-4), which used a 15-0 run to turn a 20-point deficit into a close game, with 20 points. Connor Goodman scored 14 points and Evan Goodman 10.
BOYD COUNTY 19 17 15 9 -- 60: Meade 6, Webb 5, Newsome 13, Deboard 12, McNeil 3, Walter 8, Ellis 6, Cumpton 5, Hicks 2.
EAST CARTER 13 12 14 11 -- 50: C. Goodman 14, E. Goodman 10, Hall 2, Tussey 20, Cline 4.
NITRO 63, POCA 51: Kolton Painter scored 22 points as Class AAA's No. 4 team knocked off Class AA's No. 1 squad.
Joseph Udon scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0), Trevor Lowe and Bryce Myers scored 10 each. Isaac McKneely led the Dots with 21 points, including the 1,000th of his career. Noah Rittinger scored 18.
BUFFALO 59, CALVARY BAPTIST 53: Alec Hanshaw scored 18 points and Ian Thompson 10 as the Bison beat the Patriots. Stevie Hicks scored 17 points for Calvary Baptist. Micah Daniels chipped in 11 points.
FAIRVIEW 67, TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 66: Jaxon manning hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the final buzzer to give the Eagles (6-17) a triumph over the Lions.
Manning, who didn't score in the first quarter, finished with 31 points. Steven Day scored 19 points. Josiah Davis led Teays Valley Christian (3-1) with 25 points. Kris Lin score 16 and Max Ma 12.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 10 19 23 14 -- 66: Ma 12, Christian 9, Lin 16, Moles 2, Hospedales-Alexander 2, Davis 25.
FAIRVIEW 15 14 16 22 -- 67: Manning 31, Caldwell 9, Day 19, McDowell 8, Mitchell 0, Terry 0, Harper 0, Shannon 0, Adams 0, Muncy 0.
Girls
CABELL MIDLAND 60, CAPITAL 45: Jayda Allie scored 19 points to lift the Knights, ranked seventh in Class AAAA, over the Cougars in Charleston.
Autumn Lewis scored 16 points and Jazmyn Wheeler 13 for Cabell Midland (1-0), which trailed by four points after one quarter. Kyra Brown paced Capital with 14 points. Talayah Brown scored 10.
BOYD COUNTY 85, WEST CARTER 57: Harley Paynter scored 23 points and Hannah Roberts 20 as the Lions (12-1) beat the Comets (11-6) in Summit, Kentucky.
Bailey Rucker scored 14 points for Boyd County. Allie Stone led West Carter, which committed 27 turnovers, with 20 points.
WEST CARTER 15 7 21 14 -- 57: Middleton 2, Bond 0, Stone 20, A. Henderson 5, Rayburn 0, Jordan 8, Gilliam 8, Steagall 2, Nolen 1, Burton 6, Kinney 0, H. Henderson 4.
BOYD COUNTY 29 24 18 14 -- 85: Caldwell 6, Rucker 14, Paynter 23, Roberts 20, Whitmore 6, Opell 3, Woods 2, Moore 2, Neese 5, Ramey 0, Christian 3, Stewart 0, Jordan 1.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 67, HURRICANE 47: The Patriots outscored the Redskins 26-2 in the third quarter to improve to 1-1.
Kalissa Lacy scored 29 points and issued 11 assists for George Washington, the No. 3 team in the Associated Press Class AAAA rankings. Macie Mallory scored 11 points and Finley Lohan 10. Mary Lyle Smith snatched 10 rebounds. Maggie Oduor led Hurricane with 23 points.
NITRO 57, WINFIELD 41: Brooklyn Bowen scored 19 points and Baylee Goins 17 as the Wildcats beat the Generals.
Taylor Maddox scored 10 points for Nitro. Meghan Taylor led Winfield with 18 points. Kennedy Schilling scored 11.
RACELAND 61, FAIRVIEW 26: Kiersten Smith scored 16 points and Chloe Collins 12 as the Rams (6-11) defeated the Eagles (4-16) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Grace Worthington led Fairview with nine points. Kierra Loving grabbed 12 rebounds.
RACELAND 25 13 18 5 -- 61: Smith 16, Collins 13, Hapney 9, Moore 5, Maynard 3, Thomas 3, Broughton 2, Stacy 1, Mackie 1, Gartin 0, Boggs 0, Lacks 0, Hackworth 0.
FAIRVIEW 10 7 4 5 -- 26: Worthington 8, Nelson 6, Loving 6, Tackett 4, Mi. Caskey 2, Newton 0, Wallace 0, Stidham 0, McGlone 0, Ma. Caskey 0, Ruley 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 69, CALVARY BAPTIST 13: The Royals raced to a 40-3 lead and tolled to a victory over the Patriots.
Baulee Trimble led Rose Hill Christian (16-10) with 21 points. Bellamee Sparks scored 12 points and snagged 17 rebounds. Gabby Karle scored 15 point and made 13 steals. Ashlyn Bowles led Calvary Baptist (0-5) with 10 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 3 0 7 3 -- 13: Bowles 10, Atwell 3, L. Smith 0, Hayslett 0, Young 0, Puckett 0, A. Smith 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 18 22 21 8 -- 69: Newll 4, Karle 15, VanKeuren 6, Wright 3, Sparks 12, Stephens 8, Trimble 21.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Man's boys basketball team, ranked second in Class A, is in quarantine and has canceled games with Tolsia, Mingo Central and Logan.