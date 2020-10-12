ONA — Cabell Midland couldn’t pass up a golden opportunity to play George Washington in football.
The Knights (4-0) visit the Patriots (1-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The contest came about Monday when the teams, both located in gold counties on the West Virginia COVID-19 map, agreed to play. Cabell Midland originally was scheduled to take on Spring Valley, but because Wayne County is in yellow, the Timberwolves couldn’t play the Knights. Teams in gold counties are permitted to play only other teams in gold counties.
Spring Valley, meanwhile, picked up a home game with Oak Hill (West Virginia) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Those games are among a flury of changes featuring local football teams. Huntington High scheduled a home game with Winfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hurricane will play a home game with Musselman at 3 p.m. Saturday. Point Pleasant will play at Man at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Big Blacks and Hillbillies originally were slated to play Oct. 26. Poca, originally slated to play Nitro, instead will visit Buffalo, which was supposed to play Tolsia, at 7 p.m. Friday.
In Ohio, Sciotoville East, which opted out of the playoffs, added a road game with Manchester on Oct. 30. Meigs, eliminated from the playoffs by Oak Hill (Ohio) on Saturday, added a regular-season game at Southern on Oct. 23.
River Valley plays another regular-season contest at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Huntington-Ross. South Gallia continues regular-season play at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 when it entertains Alexander.