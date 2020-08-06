ONA — A Cabell Midland High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Knights head football coach Luke Salmons confirmed the student-athlete was positive for the virus.
He said the team has no workouts scheduled until Aug. 17, the first day high school programs in West Virginia may begin organized practices.
“I don’t know where he got it,” Salmons said.
“We’re distancing and we hope he gets better soon. I’m praying for him.”
Cabell County has had 367 reported COVID-19 cases and 166 are active, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Cabell Midland joins a list of local schools with at least one student-athlete to test positive for COVID-19.
Ironton shut down off-season workouts July 21 after a player tested positive.
South Point and Symmes Valley shut down athletic activities earlier that week.
Russell halted workouts on June 30 after a girls soccer player initially showed a positive result.
The test turned out to be a false positive.
Russell joined fellow Kentucky schools Phelps and Clay County in stopping workouts because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Portsmouth High School and Northwest High School in Scioto County stopped spring athletic activities after student-athletes tested positive.
Sissonville High School did likewise in June when a coach’s test returned positive.