PARKERSBURG -- Cabell Midland players won Mountain State Athletic Conference individual championships Tuesday at City Park.
Hanley Riner, a Bellarmine University signee, defeated Lexi Smolder of Hurricane 8-6 to capture the girls title. Aiden Cottrell topped George Washington's Samir Jones to win the boys crown.
Softball
RACELAND 8, RUSSELL 6: The host Rams (8-9) smashed four home runs in a victory over the Red Devils. Reagan Mackie hit a two-run homer, Kaitlin Kartchner, Savannah Ratliff and Davanna Grubb also hit round trippers. Grubb was the winning pitcher.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 17, PRESTONSBURG 1: Kensley Feltner and Shelby Blevins each homered and drove in two runs as the Bulldogs clobbered the Black Cats. Gracie Preece, Danielle Crum and Taylor Blevins also knocked in two runs apiece. Bree Jones stole two bases. Taylor Blevins struck out seven in four innings to pick up the win. The win was Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn's 200th.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 6, GREEN 1: Elijah Rowe and Michael Mahlmeister combined on a three-hitter as the host Flyers (8-2 overall, 4-2 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the Bobcats. Rowe allowed two hits and struck out 10 in four innings. Mahlmeister fanned five and allowed one hit to earn the win.
GREENUP COUNTY 6, LEWIS COUNTY 5: Carson Wireman earned a save as the Musketeers edged the Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Elijah Hankins was the winning pitcher. Matthew Boggs went 2 for 4.
BATH COUNTY 11, FAIRVIEW 0: Corbin Sorrell won his state-best sixth game as the Wildcats beat the Eagles.
PORTSMOUTH SWEEPS: The Trojans (7-1) beat Eastern-Brown 7-0 and North Adams 9-1 in the North Adams Wooden Bat Tournament in Seaman, Ohio. Vinnie Lonardo and Tyler Duncan were winning pitchers.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
