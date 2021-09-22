HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland head coach Luke Salmons knows a thing or two about strong offensive lines.
Salmons, a former offensive lineman himself at Marshall, has seen plenty of strong offensive fronts during his time with the Knights and also at Lawrence County (Ky.).
Salmons said he’d rank the 2021 front for the Knights right up there with any he’s coached.
“I think we’re a little bit different in some ways, but I think they’re as good as any group we’ve ever had because they’re tough, they play hard, they’re physical, they’re mean,” Salmons said. “They’ve got all the tools.”
The numbers stand by Salmons’ claims as the Knights have rolled up 1,676 rushing yards in four games this season.
And those games haven’t exactly come against Class AAA slouches, either with two of the contests being Class AAA contender hopefuls Spring Valley and Huntington.
The Knights rolled up 377 rushing yards in the opening win over the Timberwolves while rushing for 387 two weeks later in the loss to Huntington.
There was also a 500-yard rushing performance against Hurricane and a 412-yard outing against Riverside in which Cabell Midland also threw for over 200 yards in a rout.
No matter the opponent, Cabell Midland’s offensive line has pushed the pile — so much so that running back Jackson Fetty said after last week’s 500-yard performance against Hurricane that it was the expectation, not the exception.
“Our offensive line is everything,” Fetty said. “I think we have the best offensive line in the state. They’re dominant every week.”
Fetty has been a constant for the Knights’ offense, rushing for 646 yards and four touchdowns through four games this season.
The team also features Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt as weapons, along with quarterback Ryan Wolfe — all of whom rushed for at least 75 yards last week.
This week’s task is topping a Parkersburg team that has won two straight games over Capital and Parkersburg South to even its record after starting the year with losses at Huntington and to Spring Valley.
In both the losses for the Big Reds, it was the play up front that dictated the contest. Such is expected to be the case again on both sides of the ball.
The offensive and defensive front for the Knights is led by Nemo Roberts, who celebrated his birthday during last week’s win over Hurricane by anchoring a line that recorded the 500-yard rushing performance.
Fetty said the connection with Roberts and the entire offensive line is one that has grown through the years, which leads them to success now.
“We were together since sixth, seventh grade, so we’ve always had a tight bond through football,” Fetty said. “It’s just been awesome to play with them all these years.”
Salmons added that the camaraderie between the players is what makes this 2021 group special.
“I love this group,” Salmons said. “I love the group of kids. There’s no heroes. They are just a bunch of good football players and they’re going to continue to get better.”
After seeing 46 carries in the Huntington game, Fetty joked that the 28-carry total against Hurricane was light work.
In all seriousness, though, Fetty said that taking care of his body well has prepared him for the bulk of the carries.
“Ice, ice, ice,” Fetty said laughing. “Ice and rest.”
Fetty and the Cabell Midland running backs can expect another sizable workload on Friday with the Knights having a decisive advantage up front against Parkersburg.