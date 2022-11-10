Cabell Midland's Ryan Wolfe (8) rushes up field on a keeper against Huntington defender Zah-Zah Jackson (5) during a high school football game on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Ryan Wolfe (8) rushes up field on a keeper against Huntington defender Zah-Zah Jackson (5) during a high school football game on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — If ball carriers stay in bounds, Cabell Midland vs. Bridgeport might be played in about 90 minutes.
The run-oriented high school football teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field in Bridgeport in a first-round Class AAA playoff game. The Knights (6-3) enter the game seeded 11th. The Indians (8-2) are sixth.
Cabell Midland runs the ball more than 95% of its plays and out of conventional formations. Bridgeport runs a similar amount of the time, but out of the single-wing, an old-time offense that produces big-time rushing yards.
“It’s a lot different, that’s for sure,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “They don’t run a lot of formations. It’s a lot different from what we usually see. It still comes down to blocking and tackling.”
The Knights won’t have to worry much about rushing the quarterback. The Indians don’t use one. They often direct snap. The closest thing to a quarterback is known as an “upback” or “spinner,” who hands off or keeps the ball, using deception to freeze linebackers and trick the rest of the defense.
Indians running back Phil Reed said the offense requires everyone to be tough and willing to block out of an unbalanced line. That sounds similar to what Cabell Midland’s rugged ground attack requires.
Winfield used the single-wing in recent seasons until this year when Eddie Smolder took over as the Generals coach. Before that, no Tri-State team used the attack consistently since Ironton St. Joe in the late 1980s. Even then, the offense was considered archaic, having last been used in the NFL by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1952.
Salmons said his players are rejuvenated by the postseason and ready to play. They do so with heavy hearts, though, as the funeral for senior linebacker Caige Rider is Friday. Rider was hit by a vehicle last week on Interstate 64.
“It’s been tough, but we’ve had a good week of practice,” Salmons said. “Our kids are really excited to play. It’s a good feeling. They’re excited for the playoffs.”
Salmons said the Knights look forward to playing a team they don’t usually see. Bridgeport and Cabell Midland were scheduled to play in 2020, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We were preparing for them in 2020, so we know a little bit about what they do,” Salmons said. “We still have to go play.”
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the quarterfinals vs. the victor from No. 14 Morgantown (6-4) at No. 3 Martinsburg (8-2) at a date and site to be determined.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.