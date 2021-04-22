ONA -- Cabell Midland (6-1) scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Lincoln County 10-9 in a game that featured 29 hits.
The Panthers (6-1) led 9-3 before the Knights' uprising made a winner of reliever Hayden Hicks. Maddi Meadows was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in for Cabell Midland. Olivia Pelfrey was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Reilly Lucas went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Quinn Ballengee and Jenna Dorsey each went 2 for 4.
Koree Roberts went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI for Lincoln County. Shelby Browning was 3 for 4 and Alyson Layne 2 for 4.
LINCOLN COUNTY 003 032 1 -- 9 15 0
CABELL MIDLAND 000 300 7 -- 10 14 0
Stump and Roberts; Ballengeee, Hicks (6) and Pelfrey.
Hitting: (LC) Bird 2-4, Roberts 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Browning 3-4, Lundsford 2-4, Layne 2-4; (CM) Ballengee 2-4 2B, Lucas 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Pelfrey 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Dorsey 2-4 Meadows 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Terry 2B.
IRONTON 3, FAIRLAND 2: The host Tigers (13-2 overall, 5-1 OVC) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to edge the Dragons.
Zoey Roberts tripled home Kaydee Brumfield for Fairland's first run. Libby Judge homered to make it 2-0 in the fourth. In the sixth, Bella Sorbilli doubled in Kylee Richendollar, who finished 2 for 4, then scored on an errant throw. In the seventh, Sorbilli doubled home Kirsten Williams to win it. Keegan Moore struck out 15 to earn the win. Kaylee Salyer whiffed 11 in taking the loss. Kylie Miller was 2 for 2 for Ironton. Judge went 2 for 3.
FAIRLAND 001 100 0 -- 2 3 1
IRONTON 000 002 1 -- 3 9 1
Salyer and Black; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (F) Roberts 3B, Ludge 2-3 HR; (I) Richendollar 2-4, Sorbilli 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Miller 2-2.
COAL GROVE 10, ROCK HILL 4: Jaidyn Griffith and Addi Dillow smacked three-run homers to lift the Hornets over the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio.
Kaleigh Murphy was the winning pitcher. Dillow went 4 for 5 with three RBI. Rylee Harmon was 2 for 5 with two RBI and Emily Carpenter went 2 for 4 for Coal Grove. Kylee Howard was 3 for 4 and drove in two for Rock Hill. Aleigha Matney and Emmi Stevens each was 2 for 3. Makenzie Hanshaw homered and drove in two.
COAL GROVE 302 410 0 -- 10 12 0
ROCK HILL 001 000 4 -- 5 8 4
Murphy and Griffith; Howard, Adkins (5) and Hanshaw.
Hitting: (CG) Murphy 2B, Dillow 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Harmon 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Griffith HR 3 RBI, Carpenter 2-4 2B; (RH) Matney 2-3 3B, Howard 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Hanshaw HR 2 RBI, Stevens 2-3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 11, SOUTH POINT 6: Maddi Meadows hit a two-run double to break a 5-5 tie and send the Blue Angels to a victory over the Pointers in Centenary, Ohio.
Meadows finished with three hits as Gallia Academy improved to 6-10 overall, 4-3 in the OVC. Taylor Matthie homered and had two hits. Bailie Young drove in four runs. Megan Eppedy and Jill Allsworth each smacked three hits. Grace Truance and winning pitcher Bella Barnett had two hits each.
GREENUP COUNTY 10, RUSSELL 9: Ellee Hunt homered twice and went 4 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Musketeers (8-1) by the Red Devils (7-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Kaylie Lawrence was 3 for 4 and struck out nine to pick up the win.
MEIGS 4, ALEXANDER 3: Delana Wright's two-out, walk-off single gave the Marauders (8-5 overall, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference) a win over the Spartans (6-5, 4-3). Hailey Roberts earned the win. Wright went 2 for 4. Audrey Ross, Macie Swart and Brooke Casto had two hits apiece.
Baseball
HUNTINGTON HIGH 5, BOYD COUNTY 0: Braden Shepherd pitched a two-hit shutout as the Highlanders (5-1) beat the Lions (11-1) at Cook-Holbrook Field.
Shepherd struck out seven, walked three and hit two batters as Huntington High took advantage of four Boyd County errors to plate four unearned runs.
IRONTON 4, FAIRLAND 1: The Fighting Tigers took over first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a victory over the visiting Dragons.
Trevor Kleinman pitched two-hit ball and struck out 10 through six innings as Ironton (13-3 overall, 7-1 OVC) beat the defending league champion. Jacob Sloan pitched the final inning to earn a save.
Nate Bias doubled to score Ben Taylor, giving Ironton a 1-0 lead in the third inning. The Tigers added three runs in the fifth. Kyle Howell drove in Kleinman with a single before Cameron Deere drove in Howell and Ashton Duncan to make it 4-0. Adam Marcum scored for the Dragons in the sixth. Dacoda Chapman went 2 for 3 for Fairland.
FAIRLAND 000 001 0 -- 1 4 1
IRONTON 001 030 x -- 4 5 1
Sammons and Cummings; T. Kleinman, Sloan (7) and Bias.
Hitting: (F) Chapman 2-3; (I) Wylie 2B, Deere 2 RBI, Bias 2B.
IRONTON ST. JOE 19, WESTERN-PIKE 5: The Flyers (-1 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) parlayed seven Indians errors with seven walks and a trio of hit batsmen into a victory at home.
J.C. Damron earned the win and went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Jackson Rowe drove in four runs for Ironton St. Joe. Jimmy Mahlmesiter and Matthew Heighton each had two RBI, as did Mark Hodges, who was 2 for 2. Drew Hedason went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Western-Pike.
WESTERN-PIKE 112 01 -- 5 4 7
IRONTON ST. JOE 655 3x -- 19 9 3
Satrefield, Collinsworth (2), Lightle (3) and Risner, Collinsworth (3); M. Mahlmeister, Damron (2), Sheridan (4), Brown (5) and Stuntebeck.
Hitting: (WP) Hedason 2-3 2 RBI; (ISJ) M. Mahlmeister 2 RBI, Heighton 2 RBI, J. Rowe 4 RBI, Damron 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Hodges 2-2 2 RBI.
GALLIA ACADEMY 18, SOUTH POINT 2: Grant Bryan smacked four hits and scored four runs to make a winner of Maddux Camden in a game in Centenary, Ohio. Trent Johnson was 3 for 4 with two RBI. Zane Loveday, Dakota Young, Mason Smith and Camden also had two hits apiece.
LINCOLN COUNTY 12, NITRO 5: Trace Adkins went 4 for 4 and was the winning pitcher as the Panthers (4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats. Gabe Bates went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
NITRO 120 000 2 -- 5 6 6
LINCOLN COUNTY 002 541 x -- 12 11 2
Scarberry, Anderson (5) and Gill; T. Adkins, Bates (7) and McCloud.
Hitting: (N) Summers 2B 3-4, Scarberry 2B 2 RBI, Callicoat 2 RBI, Anderson 2B; (LC) Adkins 4-4 2B, Bates 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
MEIGS 15, ALEXANDER 4: The Marauders improved to 6-0 in the TVC and 7-5 overall with a triumph over the Spartans (3-7, 1-5). Joey Porter was the winner. Alex Pierce went 2 for 2 and Andrew Dobson 2 for 3.
Boys basketball
BUFFALO 76, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 49: Alec Hanshaw scored 16 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the host Bison ousted the Irish in the Class AA, Region 4, Section 1 tournament.
Ian Thompson scored 13 points, Noah Thompson and Nick Roy each scored 12 and David Whittington chipped in 10 for Buffalo. Caden Ehirim led Huntington St. Joe with 22 points. Christian Layne scored 14.
LINCOLN COUNTY 59, SCOTT 54: The Panthers (13-6) overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the Skyhawks in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 game.
John Blankenship led Lincoln County with 22 points. Jayce Tulley scored 17. Reece Carden paced Scott (4-10) with 21 points.
WINFIELD 54, POINT PLEASANT 40: Seth Shilot scored 26 points tp pace the Generals (12-5) to a win over the visiting Big Blacks (8-11) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 semifinals. Hunter Bush scored 23 points for Point Pleasant.