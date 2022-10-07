Cabell Midland's Alex Smith checks his spot on the line of scrimmage as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Spring Valley's Dalton Fouch (3) rushes up the field on a carry as the Timberwolves take on Cabell Midland during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (8) is stopped on a carry by Spring Valley defenders Cody Shy (32) and Kyndon Keesee (12) during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Zachy Roberts (5) speeds up the field on a carry past Spring Valley defender Kyrell Lewis (7) during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA -- Both coaches predicted third-down plays would be pivotal in Friday's Spring Valley at Cabell Midland high school football game.
They proved correct as the No. 8 Knights (5-1) converted 5 of 9, including their last four in a 21-17 victory over the No. 1 Timberwolves (5-1) in a battle of Class AAA powers at the Castle. Spring Valley converted 3 of 10 third-down opportunities.
"We knew it would be that type of game," Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. "We prepared them for four quarters and they needed it."
The Knights converted twice on third down during their winning drive, an eight-play, 69-yard trek capped by quarterback Ryan Wolfe's tackle-busting 47-yard touchdown run with 9:09 to play.
"To be honest, I kind of like blacked out and was just running," Wolfe said of the TD. "I saw a lane and read my blocks. I couldn't have done it without my offensive line."
Cabell Midland turned two more third-down plays into first downs on its final drive, which took 12 plays and the final 7:17.
"We couldn't have done it without our defense," Wolfe said. "Our offense's plan was the run the clock and win."
The Knights' secondary was stellar, limiting the Timberwolves to three completions in 14 attempts. One of those catches, though, a 25-yarder by Kyrell Lewis from Dalton Fouch with 1:43 left in the third quarter, gave Spring Valley a 17-14 lead. That advantage lasted until Wolfe's 47-yard scoring run
"We fumbled the ball and made some mistakes, but just kept fighting," Salmons said. "I'm proud of them."
Wolfe finished with a game-high 140 yards on 20 carries. Curtis Jones added 128 yards on 23 attempts as Cabell Midland gained 302 yards, all on the ground.
The first half was a typical Cabell Midland-Spring Valley slugfest. The Timberwolves took the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Landon Mosser at 4:57 of the first quarter. The Knights went ahead 7-0 just 1:53 later on a tackle-breaking 41-yard touchdown run by Curtis Jones and Olivia Charles' extra point.
Spring Valley regained the advantage on Cody Shy's 9-yard TD run at 6:31 of the second quarter, but Cabell Midland came back on Wolfe's 3-yard touchdown run 4 minutes before halftime.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Cabell Midland will play host to Hurricane for homecoming at 7 p.m. Spring Valley entertains Capital at 7:30 p.m.
SPRING VALLEY 3 7 7 0 -- 17
CABELL MIDLAND 7 7 0 7 -- 21
SV -- Mosser FG 35
CM -- Jones 41 run (Charles kick)
SV -- Shy 9 run (Mosser kick)
CM -- Wolfe 3 run (Charles kick)
SV -- Lewis 25 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
CM -- Wolfe 47 run (Charles kick)
Team statistics
SV CM
First downs 8 12
Rushes-yards 28-109 46-302
Passes 3-14-0 0-0-0
Passing yards 61 0
Total yards 170 302
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-2
Penalties-yards 1-5 3-31
Punts 4-25.0 3-21.0
Individual statistics
Rushing
Spring Valley: Fouch 11-45, Shy 6-21, Booth 3-16, Abercrombie 4-14, Perry 4-13; Cabell Midland: Jones 23-128, Wolfe 20-140, Roberts 2-34, Branc 1-0.
Passing
Spring Valley Fouch 3-14-0, 61 yards; Cabell Midland: none .
Receiving
Spring Valley Townsend 1-(minus-2), Lewis 1-25, Adkins 1-38; Cabell Midland: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
