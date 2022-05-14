ONA — Cabell Midland High School assistant baseball coach Russ Gaskins grinned as he assessed the Knights’ postseason.
“We don’t do anything easy, do we,” Gaskins asked, with a laugh.
The Knights rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Spring Valley 9-5 Saturday in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament championship game.
Cabell Midland held off a late Timberwolves rally to win 10-8 in Friday’s first final.
That the top-seeded Knights (23-6) came from the loser’s bracket to win the title was indicative of the team’s season.
“We’ve been here before,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We’ve been down seven and have come back.”
The Knights won the 2021 sectional crown in similar fashion, coming from the loser’s bracket to beat Huntington High twice.
Third-seeded Spring Valley (22-11) scored five runs in the third inning. Luke Stollings knocked in two with a double. Garrett Wagoner and Jamison Smith each singled in a run and Bryson Hatton scored on an error.
“Logan didn’t have his best stuff, but he ground it out,” Brumfield said of starting and winning pitcher Logan Lingenfelter. “We brought some guys in to throw and kept it close. We told our guys to just chip away.”
Cabell Midland took a big chip out of the lead by scoring three runs with two out in the bottom of the third. Isaac Petit singled in Hunter McSweeney. Curtis Ball doubled, then Lingenfelter smacked a double that brought in both runners to make it 5-3.
The Knights took a 6-5 lead one inning later as Jordan Hicks scored on an error, Kenyon Collins’ base hit scored McSweeney, and Ray Ray Williams doubled home Collins.
Jordan and McSweeney drove in runs in the fifth and Jordan plated another in the sixth to set the score.
Jackson Fetty earned a save, inducing a double play to end Spring Valley’s sixth inning, then striking out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh.
“Fetty came in and shut them down,” Brumfield said. “He has a bulldog mentality. He just threw the heck out of the ball.”
Fetty said he threw one changeup and the rest fastballs to put the game away. He said he wasn’t happy with his seventh-inning performance a night earlier when he allowed three inherited runners to score before closing out the game. The difference from Friday to Saturday was dramatic.
“Just confidence,” Fetty said. “I had a lot more confidence in myself. They swing it well, but we had to go into attack mode.”
Cabell Midland advances to the Region IV tournament against Section 2 champion Hurricane (27-4). The teams will have a week off before the best-of-three series.
“We just have to keep playing our ball,” Fetty said. “Don’t worry about them and play how we play.”
The Redskins won both regular-season games with the Knights, 5-3 on March 23 and 9-5 on April 12.
SPRING VALLEY 005 000 0 — 5 6 1
CABELL MIDLAND 003 321 x — 9 10 1
Stratton, Wagoner (4) and Smith; Lingenfelter, McCormill (6), Fetty (6) and Ball.
Hitting: (SV) Wagoner 3-3, Stollings 2B 2 RBIs; (CM) Williams 2B, Ball 2B, Lingenfelter 2B 2 RBIs, Sowards 2-3. Jordan 2-4 2 RBIs.