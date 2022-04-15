HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley opened the first inning on Friday with a run and two hits against Cabell Midland, but the Timberwolves were shut down from then on as the Knights rolled to a 6-1 win in Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball at the Wolves Den.
Logan Lingenfelter settled down after surrendering the run and pitched four more innings, striking out six to help his team improve to 8-5 overall, 4-3 in the MSAC.
“I was struggling earlier in the game, but I found it halfway through,” said Lingenfelter, a senior.
Spring Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after Grant Shumaker singled home Bryson Hayton for a 1-0 Timberwolves lead.
A hit batter and a walk put SVHS in position to break the game open when Cabell Midland center fielder Isaac Petitt came through with a running catch on a line drive hit to left center.
Petitt crashed into the outfield fence but not before hauling in the ball for the third out of the inning and holding the Timberwolves to the single run.
“He saved my butt big time,” Lingenfelter said. “It was a game changer.”
Petitt had to be tended to by an athletic trainer before coming off the field under his own power and remained in the game, finishing 2 for 4 at the plate with a double.
“We score three on that if the ball gets down,” Spring Valley head coach Austin Pratt said. “If that happens, the momentum could have probably stayed in our favor. It was a real good play for him to get to that ball.”
In the third inning, Cabell Midland’s offense got going with three runs to take the lead.
Nine hitters came to the plate for the Knights, beginning with leadoff hitter Ray Ray Williams, who walked and later scored on Curtis Ball’s RBI single.
Three other Cabell Midland batters reached on walks during the inning.
Lingenfelter scored on a single by Noah Jordan while Kenyan Collins came through with an RBI single that made the score 3-1.
Jackson Petty’s RBI single in the fourth drove in Petitt for a 4-1 Knights’ lead in the fourth.
Two Spring Valley errors in the fifth allowed Cabell Midland to plate the final two runs that would set the final score.
Jarred Nethercutt pitched three innings of relief for Knights head coach Tracy Brumfield and struck out four to close out the game.
“We hit the ball hard, we had the big play by Petitt in center, our pitching was really good and our defense was really good,” Brumfield said.
Pratt said Spring Valley’s hitters took a less aggressive approach at the plate after the first inning, but he credited Cabell Midland’s pitchers for pitching well enough to stop the Timberwolves’ attack.
“We had short swings and their two guys are good pitchers,” Pratt said. “We got to attack it when we have opportunities to drive (the ball) and get a barrel on it. We didn’t do a very good job of that.”
Cabell Midland will travel to Ripley on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup with the Vikings.
Spring Valley (12-6, 5-4) will be off until Tuesday when the Timberwolves will play at Wayne.
CABELL MIDLAND 003 102 0 — 6 10 0
SPRING VALLEY 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
Lingenfelter, Nethercutt (5) and Fetty; Stratton, Wagoner (5) and Smith.
Hitting: (CM) Fetty 2-4, RBI. (SV) Shumaker 1-1, 2 BB, RBI.