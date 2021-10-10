ONA -- Olivia Charles scored two goals and assisted on one to lead Cabell Midland to a 4-0 victory over Ripley in girls high school soccer on Saturday.
Layla McFann scored the winning goal off a Charles assist, then Emma Shields found the net off a pass from Cailyn Lowe as the Knights took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Charles scored unassisted, then again off an assist from Shields to set the score.
FAIRLAND 5, PIKETON 1: Maddie Miller scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Dragons over the Red Streaks.
Olivia MacCrae scored at 11:54 to give Piketon a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Miller tied it off an assist by Olivia White. At 28:25, Miller assisted Joelie Jarrell with the winning shot. Miller scored in the second half off passes by Kaylee Turner and Angela Li, then assisted Jarrell to set the score. Jessica King made six saves for Fairland.
HURRICANE 0, MORGANTOWN 0: Maddie Willis made six saves for the visiting Redskins (13-0-4) and Madysen Scheller stopped five shots for the Mohigans.
ASHLAND 1, WEST CARTER 0: Laney Sorrell scored with 55 seconds to play to lift the Kittens (10-10) to a victory over the Comets (8-9-3) in the 16th Region quarterfinals in Morehead, Kentucky.
Football
HURRICANE 34, LINCOLN COUNTY 6: Ismael Borrero passed for 288 yards to lead the Redskins (4-3) past the Panthers (3-4) in Hamlin, West Virginia. Chase Hager scored on a 45-yard reception and Cam Carney intercepted two passes. Brogan Brown ran 14 yards for a touchdown and made 18 tackles.
POINT PLEASANT 35, KEYSER 33: The host Golden Tornado (3-2) failed to convert a 2-point play with 2:34 left and the Big Blacks escaped with a victory.
Gavin Jeffers' 9-yard touchdown run with 9:41 to play put Point Pleasant ahead 35-20. The Big Blacks followed with a goal-line stand and appeared in position to put the game away. Keyser, though, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, then recovered an onside kick and scored. Point Pleasant, though, stopped Benny Oates short on the conversion run and ran out the clock.
Jeffers carried 18 times for 199 yards and caught two passes for 104 yards. Evan Roach completed 8 of 12 passes for 195 yards. Samuel Bradfield led the Golden Tornado with 244 yards on 30 carries.
NORTHWEST 41, GREEN 20: The Mohawks (4-4) overcame an early deficit to defeat the Bobcats (1-4) at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Wyatt Brackman ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Jesse Copas added 184 yards and three TDs on eight attempts. For Green, Abe McBee carried 19 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Boys soccer
HURRICANE 1, WINFIELD 1: Everett Miller made 14 saves for the Generals. Austin Thornton scored off a Rucker Smith goal for Winfield. Joe Acevado scored for the Redskins.
BOYD COUNTY 5, MENIFEE COUNTY 1: Rylan Keelin scored twice and issued one assist to help the Lions (16-2) beat the Wildcats (14-4-1) in the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead. Morgan Smith, James Terrill and Grant Chafin also scored for Boyd County. Carter Gibson made two saves.