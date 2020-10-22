ONA — Cabell Midland overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Huntington High 3-2 Thursday in the girls Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship game at The Castle.
Olivia Charles gave the knights a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute, but Sophie Weiler tied it with a goal in the 29th minute. The Highlanders took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Tess Weiler off a penalty kick in the 39th minute.
Rebekah Hunt scored in the 55th minute to tie it and Emma Shields scored off an assist by Ellaina Blickenstaff in the 71st minute to win it.