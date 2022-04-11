ONA — Cabell Midland defeated Huntington 11-5 Monday in high school softball at Paul Adams Field.
The Highlanders were scheduled to have the home game, but field conditions prompted the move to Cabell Midland, where the Knights were visitors on the scoreboard.
Kaitlyn Wallis knocked in four runs for Cabell Midland and Sabrina Rose two, yet Knights coach Herman Beckett had mixed emotions after the contest.
The reason is Huntington had three excellent scoring chances fail to materialize when it could have made the afternoon a bit more interesting.
In the bottom of the fourth, Huntington got a three-run homer off Knights reliever Alexis Bannister. Later the home side had the tying run come to the plate, but Amillia Howard struck out with runners on first and second.
In the fifth, Huntington got one run but saw another wiped out when Maleia Johnson was called out on a challenge after she missed third when trying to score on a double by Akyra Faulk. It was the third out.
In the sixth, Howard ripped an RBI single to left but got thrown out at second when trying to stretch the hit for the third out.
“Thank you,” Beckett said about having those possible game-changing played denied. “Both sides are always up for this game no matter how good or bad we are or how good or bad they are.”
Wallis stroked a two-run double to highlight the big third for the Knights. In the fifth, Jenna Dorsey belted a triple and later scored on a wild pitch. Olivia Bell got the other run home on a ground out to the pitcher. Rose smacked a two-run homer over the fence in the seventh to round out the scoring.
Hayden Hicks went the first three innings for the Knights and did not give up a run. Bannister started the fourth and walked the first two batters, then saw Bentleigh Christus send a homer over the fence in left center. Jessica Terry took over at that point and went the final four innings.
“Hopefully we turned the corner,” Beckett said about Cabell Midland’s hitting. “The bats came alive today.”
Cabell Midland opponents usually face Terry in the circle, but Beckett went with Hicks and then Bannister.
“She hadn’t pitched in a while,” Beckett said of Bannister. “Jess settled in.”
Cabell Midland is back in action Tuesday at home against Hurricane. Huntington is off until Thursday when it appears in the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County.
CABELL MIDLAND 113 121 2—11 12 0
HUNTINGTON 000 311 0 — 5 9 4
Hicks, Bannister (4), Terry (4) and Rose; Johnston, Howard (3) and Johnson.
Hitting: (CM) Ballengee 2-4, 2B; K.K. Wallis 2B, 4 RBI; Dorsey 3-4, 2B, 3B; A. Perdue 2-4, RBI; Rose 3-4, HR, 2 RBI; Bell RBI. (H) Bias-Smith 2B, Marcum 2B, Howard 2-4, 2B, RBI; Johnson 2-3, Christus HR, 3 RBI; Faulk RBI.