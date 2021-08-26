HUNTINGTON — The game is 11 on 11, in full gear and the score counts for real.
Cabell Midland visits Spring Valley in the high school season-opening football game for both teams. The battle of Class AAA powers culminates an offseason of conditioning, 7-on-7 workouts, scrimmages, plotting and planning.
“In week one, you’re never completely ready,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “We’re excited to go play. Week one always is exciting. Each year varies, but you never are ready for everything your first game.”
The atmosphere likely will be that of a playoff game as two of the more-successful programs in the state square off. Spring Valley went to the state championship game every year from 2016 through 2018, falling to Martinsburg each time. In 2019, Cabell Midland reached the title contest and also lost to Martinsburg.
Last season when COVID-19 caused havoc, the Knights and Timberwolves didn’t play.
“It’s not ideal,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said of meeting Cabell Midland in the opener. “One of the toughest games on the schedule is to open up the season. You start out the year and maybe you really haven’t found your identity yet. Putting all that in a big game like this makes it tough, but it also adds a lot of motivation.”
The winner likely will claim a huge number of playoff points, which could come into play for homefield advantage if the squads meet again in the postseason. Playoffs, however, aren’t on the minds of anyone playing or coaching in the game, as the task at hand is daunting enough.
“They’re a good team,” Salmons said. “We’ve faced them for many years and they’re always good. They have good players and we have good players. We don’t dictate the schedule, so we’ll just roll with what happens.”
Both teams must replace key performers on both sides of the ball, but also return considerable talent. Who will start, who is injured and who might be in quarantine remains a secret, so as not to give the opponent an edge. Both coaches, though, said their teams will give full effort and expect the same from their foe.
“The Midland game always is huge for us and them,” Timberwolves running back Ben Turner said. “The rivalry is easily one of the best in the state. Coming back from the COVID year and not getting the full season, this game will be that much more physical and exciting.”
Salmons said he and his team are happy to be back on the field.
“Playing such a team kicking off the season, maybe you press a little more than you usually do,” Salmons said. “You don’t know what to expect. That’s the game of football. That’s life. You have to adjust.”
The game can be heard on WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM the Planet. The game can be streamed via pay-per-view for $10 a game with proceeds going to Spring Valley High School athletics. The link to access the pay-per-view stream is available at Planet927.com. The pay-per-view streams will be available for all contests at Spring Valley.
The Cabell Midland and Spring Valley contest will also be available on WMGA, 97.9 the River, the radio home for Cabell Midland football. All Cabell Midland home games will be streamed online on Kindred Communications radio station Facebook pages as well as on the Cabell County Schools Facebook pages.