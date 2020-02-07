ONA — Cabell Midland and Spring Valley’s boys basketball teams were headed in different directions since the Knights took a win over the Timberwolves at the Wolves Den on Jan. 3.
Cabell Midland had lost two of its last four games while Spring Valley reversed a 1-5 start to the year to win seven of its last nine since that 79-56 win by the Knights more than a month ago.
Then the two high school boys squads met for the second time this season at the Castle on Thursday where the Knights escaped 62-58 for its second consecutive win.
Cabell Midland (14-2) got a team high 24 points from K.K. Siebert who also grabbed eight rebounds. While Siebert was working the front court, Chandler Schmidt worked the backcourt and accounted for 20 points. Their combined effort was just enough to withstand the 31 points poured in by Spring Valley’s C.J. Meredith, who helped his team overcome a 16-point deficit to pull the Timberwolves to within one point with 16 seconds left in the contest.
Meredith’s 3-point shooting forced Cabell Midland to pressure him and with the clock dwindling he drew a foul on shot beyond the arc to earn a trip to the free-throw line where he finished 5 for 7.
The senior sank all three foul shots with his team trailing by four to pull Spring Valley (8-8) within 59-58. Dominic Schmidt hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 15 seconds to ice the game.
“We came out strong and got to a big lead but they came back on us,” said Siebert. “Coach said we had to win both games and we’ve kind of been in a slump but we won it.”
Siebert and Chandler Schmidt put the Knights up 6-0 early before the Timberwolves rallied to take a 9-7 lead on a 3-pointer by Chase Maynard. Corbin Page followed with a bucket to give Spring Valley its largest lead at 13-9.
In all, the teams battled through one tie and four lead changes in the first period before Chandler Schmidt’s 3-pointer with two seconds left in the quarter rolled around the rim before falling through for a 20-17 lead.
Spring Valley rallied for the next four points, all by Maynard, to take a 21-20 lead at 6:23 of the second period. It never led again. Cabell Midland outscored the Timberwolves 14-5 the remainder of the first half to lead 35-26. That lead increased to 46-30 for the Knights through the 3:45 mark of the third quarter when Spring Valley head coach Cory Maynard was whistled for a technical foul and Chandler Schmidt sank both free throws.
The emotional contest then played into the hands of Meredith who scored 11 points in a 13-0 run to pull his team to 46-43 at the end of the third period.
Siebert and Palmer Riggio answered for the Knights by combining to lead Cabell Midland on an 8-0 run through the first 2:20 of the fourth quarter and give the home team a 51-43 lead.
Meredith, however, wasn’t finished. He scored 11 points in the final period to make it a one-possession game for the lead. Following his three free throws, though, Dominic Schmidt was fouled first with 15 seconds left and then with five seconds left. The younger Schmidt missed his final foul shot but Spring Valley was able to only get one shot before time ran out.
“We made some mistakes and missed some easy shots,” said Timberwolves forward Corbin Page who finished with 10 points. “We can’t keep giving them more opportunities.”
SPRING VALLEY 17 9 17 15 — 58: Maynard 11, Booth 6, Meredith 31, Livingston 2, Page 8.
CABELL MIDLAND 20 15 11 16 — 62: C. Schmidt 20, D. Schmidt 6, Riggio 8, Siebert 24, Marcum 2, Sweeney 2.