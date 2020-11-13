ONA — In early August, Cabell Midland High School’s football team wondered if it would watch other teams, or any teams, take the field for the playoffs.
A member of the Knights tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 5 and uncertainty abounded as to whether the season would even be played. Would the virus spread through the squad? Would high school football be played by any school? Would there even be playoffs?
Those questions have been answered in Cabell Midland’s favor. The Knights (5-0) take the No. 1 seed into Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. home game vs. 16th-seeded John Marshall (5-4) in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“It feels great to be the No. 1 seed due to all the adversity we had to overcome as a team with COVID,” Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill said. “It feels great to be the No. 1 seed. It’s what we’ve worked for since January.”
More than six weeks of that work took place while practicing against one another, as opponent after opponent either canceled because of their own COVID-19 statuses or declined to play when an open date existed. The Knights grew weary of hitting each other, but benefited from it because Cabell Midland’s second unit is as good as or better than some squad’s first teams.
“We’ve handled everything thrown at us,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “The kids have done a great job responding. When we didn’t play, the kids still got better. You always want to be rewarded for practicing and it as hard to see us practice and not play, but we told the kids we still could reach our goals.”
The unusual season has been a learning opportunity, with the primary lesson being patience.
“Everybody wants everything instantly now,” Salmons said. “Life doesn’t work that way. We’ve still worked and put in the time to play five games. The kids are having fun and they like practicing, they like each other.”
Still, lining up against the same guy you see in English class every day can become tedious. Players want to measure their progress against an opponent on game night.
Salmons said he and his staff tried to break up the monotony of practice and still accomplish what was needed to improve.
“You can only get so much out of certain days,” Salmons said. “We make it competitive, but you want to stay healthy and strong. We were out there Wednesday in the rain. We’ve never stopped practicing since we were cleared to come back.”
The work paid off in a spot atop the Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA ratings. While that’s an accomplishment, the Knights say they cherish the opportunity to play far too much to take any foe lightly, even against a John Marshall team that has given up 53, 54, 55 and 68 points in its four losses.
“It’s very rewarding, but we never want to take anything for granted and always give 100 percent,” said defensive back Chandler Schmidt. “We have to be who we are at all times. What we have to do is just be Midland and just be us. Run the ball hard, tackle and just keep doing what we’ve been practicing and we will be successful.”
Schmidt said the goal is to return to the state championship game for a second consecutive season. The Knight lost to four-time defending champion Martinsburg last year. Achieving the No. 1 seed helps that task, as Cabell Midland is guaranteed — as much as anything can be guaranteed during the pandemic — three home games before the state title contest.
Salmons said his players have improved significantly since a 42-7 victory over Huntington High on Sept. 11, despite the shortened schedule.
“They take to coaching,” Salmons said of his players. “We are very inexperienced in a lot of spots, but how much we’ve gotten better since the Huntington High game is amazing. That’s good because we’re not going to run something if we’re not very good at it. We needed the time to prepare.”
Cabell Midland is a force. Caudill leads the team in rushing with 746 yards and 10 touchdowns on 95 carries. Quarterback Jaydyn Johnson is second with 546 yards and seven TDs on 49 attempts. Caudill and Johnson rank second and fourth, respectively, in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in rushing.
The Knights average 50.4 points per game, which isn’t good news for the Monarchs, who give up 30.1 per contest. Cabell Midland allows 17.6 points per game and will be charged with slowing a John Marshall unit that scores 40.3 per outing.
“John Marshall’s a good team,” Caudill said. “We’re going to have to play hard and do our job and do it well.”